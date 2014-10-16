LONDON Oct 16 Emerging stocks touched new
seven-month lows on Thursday, led by steep falls in major
oil-exporting markets after another slide in the oil price and
persistent concerns about the global economic recovery.
MSCI's emerging equity index slipped 0.9 percent
after the previous day's 1 percent fall, sparked by a Wall
Street rout and flight to safe-haven bonds after disappointing
U.S. data reinforced worries about the global economy. Most
Asian bourses posted heavy falls.
With the price of oil continuing to slump, hitting
its lowest level in four years, Middle Eastern markets fell
hard, led by Saudi Arabia where stocks dropped 5.5 percent
.
Dubai's stock market fell 2.4 percent while Abu
Dhabi's index slipped 2.1 percent and Qatar slid
1.4 percent.
Emerging European stocks fared relatively better, with
stocks markets in oil-importing Turkey and Poland up 0.2 percent
and flat respectively . South African stocks
rose 0.8 percent.
"You have oil prices and commodity prices collapsing and
mostly risk-off sentiment but we are seeing some disparity in
emerging markets. While central Europe is holding up quite well,
oil-exporting countries such as Mexico are coming under big
pressure," said Stanislava Pravdova, emerging market analyst at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
The Mexican peso had hit two-year lows on Wednesday and
stocks slipped 1 percent .
"The market now wants to see what central bankers at the
U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and European Central Bank
can do to calm the markets. What (markets are) waiting for is
some verbal support saying they will act if the market gets
worse," Pravdova added.
The weak oil price, now trading below $83 a barrel, is
adding pressure on Russia's rouble which has been punished as
Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis have
restricted Russian companies' access to capital markets.
The rouble was 0.9 percent weaker against the dollar-euro
basket, falling past levels used by the central bank
to gauge the currency's nominal exchange rate.
Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had shifted the
boundaries of the rouble's trading band by 25 kopecks the
previous day, following market interventions to curb the pace of
the currency's decline.
"The future prospects for the rouble will be determined by
oil prices, and only their stabilisation combined with growing
sales (of foreign currency) from exporters ahead of the tax
period could strengthen a corrective trend," Dmitry Polevoy, an
ING Bank economist in Moscow, said in a note.
Greek stocks, which suffered their biggest one-day
loss since the height of the euro crisis on Wednesday due to
concerns about possible early elections and Athens' plans to
wean itself off international aid, continued to fall on Thursday
although less sharply. They were down more than 1 percent,
adding to an 11.5 percent slide over the previous two
days.
Weaker oil prices are also weighing on African sovereign
debt, with Nigeria's 2023 U.S. dollar denominated bonds
marginally lower. Ghana's 2023 bond
was harder hit, dropping 0.125 of a cent.
Ghana cut its economic growth forecast slightly for this
year, to 6.9 percent, on Wednesday as it grapples with inflation
and a sharp fall in its currency. The government is in talks
with the International Monetary Fund on a possible financial
assistance programme that could begin in January.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)