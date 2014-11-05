* Russian currency, stocks hit by oil price fall
* Oil weakness adds to factors boosting Indian shares
* Some energy importers benefiting less than others
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Nov 5 Oil's tumble to new four-year lows
on Wednesday prompted a heavy selloff of stocks and bonds in
energy-producing emerging markets from the Middle East to
Russia, while importer countries like India enjoyed the prospect
of cheaper fuel.
Expectations that the oil price will remain weak is creating
a sharp divergence between emerging markets that export energy
and those that import, with asset managers starting to shift
investments to the latter.
"We're going to start seeing some secondary effects of the
oil price," said Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in London.
"When oil falls the first thing people do is short the oil
exporters, then the next move is thinking who is going to
benefit."
Most emerging currencies were weaker against the dollar,
with the Russian rouble hitting fresh new lows after the
central bank capped daily exchange rate interventions.
In one of the countries most reliant on oil and gas exports,
the energy-heavy Moscow bourse tumbled more than 3 percent as
Brent crude fell towards $82 a barrel.
Saudi stocks fell 1 percent, extending Tuesday's 3 percent
loss while Kuwait's main index slumped 1.5 percent to
three-month lows. Dubai's bourse fell 3 percent at one
point, led by shares in property developers.
The oil price drop has slowed stock market gains in the
Gulf. UAE and Qatar have been among the best emerging market
performers so far this year with dollar-based gains of 20-30
percent, while Saudi Arabia is still up around 12 percent.
"The fall in oil prices is providing a headwind to these
markets. Exposure for the most part here is not through oil
companies but through sectors such as real estate and those are
being perceived as very vulnerable," said Julian Mayo, a
portfolio manager at Charlemagne Capital in London.
Nigerian stocks fell 1 percent to new 13-month lows
.
Oil prices are already below the budgetary breakeven levels
for many oil exporters, with Russia estimated to need $100 per
barrel.
Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Venezuela need oil at $92, $124
and $117 respectively to balance their budgets, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That means those countries will have less
cash available to repay debts and some may have to borrow more.
GOOD NEWS FOR MANY
The oil price fall is good news for many, with Indian shares
soaring to their fourth straight record high,
underpinned by reform efforts and huge foreign investor
interest.
Turkish and Asian markets are not benefiting as much, the
latter held back by a slowing China. Turkey is vulnerable
because of its reliance on foreign capital flows as rising U.S.
yields pull investor interest away from emerging markets.
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, of ING Investment Management highlighted
a divide within the energy importers' group, with reform a key
variable.
"Turkey for instance ... is a fundamentally weak story.
There's no reform, there's political risk," he said.
"I would say because the oil price is coming down the market
is not underperforming, but it's struggling to do really well."
Russia's rouble fell more than 2 percent as the central bank
said it would cap daily interventions to $350 million, a
fraction of the $2.5 billion it had been spending per day in
recent weeks to prop up the currency.
"On the positive side, today's decision should allow the
central bank to maintain its FX reserves as the strategy of
supporting the domestic currency is a costly and often
ineffective one," Unicredit analysts said.
"But given unfavourable global sentiment, the rouble is
likely to weaken further in the near term."
Nigeria's naira fell a quarter percent to 8-1/2 month lows
, a day after its central bank intervened.
Middle Eastern currencies are for the most part pegged but
the oil price drop was causing a move in Saudi riyal forwards.
The riyal fell in the forwards market to its lowest since
Oct. 21, when the market was jolted by a sudden move caused by
investor outflows.
One-year dollar/Saudi forwards jumped to a session
high of 86 points, having closed Monday at 64 points and on
Sunday at 20 points. Saudi 5-year credit default swaps (CDS)
have also risen around 20 bps from late September levels, in
line with oil's decline.
On bonds, dollar debt from oil exporters such as Venezuela,
Ecuador and Angola are suffering as investors are starting to
fret about their ability to repay debt
Angolan bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries -- a measure
of the premium that investors' demand to hold Angolan debt
compared to the safe haven asset -- widened 19 basis points on
the EMBI Global bond index while Ecuadorean spreads
widened 12 bps after a 30 bps-plus move on Tuesday.
Spreads on the underlying index were flat at 336 bps.
GRAPHIC on Oil price and foreign exchange: impact on
consumers and producers link.reuters.com/zyx23w
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)