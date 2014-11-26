LONDON Nov 26 The impact of sub-$80 oil prices
rippled across energy-exporting emerging markets on Wednesday,
with investors betting other countries will have to follow
Nigeria in devaluing their currencies.
Brent crude remained firmly below $80 per barrel and
around a third lower from June levels after Saudi Arabia
signalled it was unlikely to push for a major change in output
when producers' club OPEC meets on Thursday.
Nigeria's naira hit a record low near 178 per dollar
-- lower than its new target band of 160-176 per dollar -- a day
after the central bank devalued the currency by 8 percent and
hiked rates by 100 basis points to conserve its reserves.
Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele forecast a sustained
drop in oil, saying the $73 per barrel assumed in Nigeria's 2015
budget may be too optimistic.
"Oil remains on the back foot ... it is a relevant dynamic
for the rouble and for various parts of the Middle East and
Africa," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS
in London. "We will see more pressure on local currencies there
and Nigeria is an early example."
The risk that falling revenues will affect spending plans in
oil-exporting countries, with unpredictable political and
economic consequences, is a prime concern of investors. IMF data
shows Nigeria, Russia and Saudi Arabia all need prices above $90
to balance their budgets.
Sub-Saharan Africa's other big oil producer, Angola, saw its
kwanza currency trade near a record low hit on
Tuesday.
The impact spread beyond Africa, with shares in India's
Bajaj Auto, which derives 12 percent of its revenues
from Nigeria, down 2.3 percent and telco Bharti Airtel
1.3 percent lower. Nigeria is Bharti's biggest market.
Russia, already suffering under Western sanctions imposed
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, saw its rouble
fall more than 1 percent. The central bank abandoned its defence
of the currency earlier this month, announcing a free-float.
The weak rouble is likely to hit Kazakhstan's tenge
currency, which was devalued earlier this year. Non-deliverable
forwards are pricing the tenge to fall to 197 per dollar in
three months, versus a spot exchange rate of 180.
In the oil-rich Gulf, where most currencies cannot be
devalued because they are pegged to the dollar, stock markets
fell, with Saudi Arabia down 2.7 percent and Dubai
2.6 percent lower.
The Saudi riyal traded at 3.7520 per dollar, a one-week low
and below its peg of 3.75. Large fund outflows triggered
a move in riyal forwards last month.
"Dollar pegs will be harder to sustain if oil weakens
further. The strong dollar and falling oil prices increase risks
for those pegs," Narain said.
But low oil prices benefit emerging countries such as
Turkey, India, and the manufacturing exporters of the Pacific
rim. Stock markets in Mumbai and Istanbul rose slightly,
touching new four-month highs and record highs respectively
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine
Evans)