LONDON Nov 26 The impact of sub-$80 oil prices rippled across energy-exporting emerging markets on Wednesday, with investors betting other countries will have to follow Nigeria in devaluing their currencies.

Brent crude remained firmly below $80 per barrel and around a third lower from June levels after Saudi Arabia signalled it was unlikely to push for a major change in output when producers' club OPEC meets on Thursday.

Nigeria's naira hit a record low near 178 per dollar -- lower than its new target band of 160-176 per dollar -- a day after the central bank devalued the currency by 8 percent and hiked rates by 100 basis points to conserve its reserves. ID:nL6N0TG1BH]

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele forecast a sustained drop in oil, saying the $73 per barrel assumed in Nigeria's 2015 budget may be too optimistic.

"Oil remains on the back foot ... it is a relevant dynamic for the rouble and for various parts of the Middle East and Africa," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London. "We will see more pressure on local currencies there and Nigeria is an early example."

The risk that falling revenues will affect spending plans in oil-exporting countries, with unpredictable political and economic consequences, is a prime concern of investors. IMF data shows Nigeria, Russia and Saudi Arabia all need prices above $90 to balance their budgets.

Sub-Saharan Africa's other big oil producer, Angola, saw its kwanza currency trade near a record low hit on Tuesday.

The impact spread beyond Africa, with shares in India's Bajaj Auto, which derives 12 percent of its revenues from Nigeria, down 2.3 percent and telco Bharti Airtel 1.3 percent lower. Nigeria is Bharti's biggest market.

Russia, already suffering under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, saw its rouble fall more than 1 percent. The central bank abandoned its defence of the currency earlier this month, announcing a free-float.

The weak rouble is likely to hit Kazakhstan's tenge currency, which was devalued earlier this year. Non-deliverable forwards are pricing the tenge to fall to 197 per dollar in three months, versus a spot exchange rate of 180.

In the oil-rich Gulf, where most currencies cannot be devalued because they are pegged to the dollar, stock markets fell, with Saudi Arabia down 2.7 percent and Dubai 2.6 percent lower.

The Saudi riyal traded at 3.7520 per dollar, a one-week low and below its peg of 3.75. Large fund outflows triggered a move in riyal forwards last month.

"Dollar pegs will be harder to sustain if oil weakens further. The strong dollar and falling oil prices increase risks for those pegs," Narain said.

But low oil prices benefit emerging countries such as Turkey, India, and the manufacturing exporters of the Pacific rim. Stock markets in Mumbai and Istanbul rose slightly, touching new four-month highs and record highs respectively

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)