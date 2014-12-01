* Gulf stocks also punished by falling oil price
* Rand and ringgit extended losses
* Shanghai shares end flat after draft bank reforms
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Dec 1 Oil-rich emerging markets were
battered as crude prices plunged again and more weak data came
out of China on Monday.
Russia's rouble tumbled more than 3 percent to a new
record low and Nigeria's naira was reeling again less a
week after it was devalued to try to stem its woes.
There was little sign the pressure was about to ease either
as Brent crude fell more than $2 a barrel to a five-year
low as its worst run since the 2008 financial crisis continued.
As the rouble slumped, Russia's dollar-based RTS stock index
dropped 4 percent to a five-year low, leading the charge
down in a 1.3 percent slide in global emerging market stocks.
Other oil-heavy markets also suffered. Nigeria's naira
dropped 2 percent to a new record low against the dollar.
Malaysia's ringgit fell 2.4 percent, headed for its
biggest two-day slide since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
"This oil price situation is starting to percolate
throughout the world," said Brown Brothers Harriman strategist
Ilan Solot.
"A lot of people are gradually moving from the excitement
of cheaper oil means better consumption, more disposable income,
to 'this is getting a little scary'."
Gulf stocks were also taking punishment from the weak oil
price, with Dubai's benchmark down 2.3 percent and Abu
Dhabi, Qatar and Kuwait falling 0.4
percent each.
South Africa's rand extended losses against the
dollar on Monday, nearing three-week lows, after weak trade data
underscored the growing fragility of Africa's most advanced
economy as as gold, one of its big revenue earners,
tumbled after Swiss voters rejected a proposal that would have
meant it had to up its gold holdings.
Weak Chinese manufacturing data added even more gloom.
MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index was down almost 2
percent after Hong Kong shares were hit by poor retail
sales data following recent street protests.
In contrast, Shanghai shares managed to hold their poise to
end flat as shares in China's big banks were supported by draft
regulations for a new deposit insurance scheme.
A Moody's rating downgrade for Japan sent the yen towards
multi-year lows. That hit markets in the country's competitors
with Korean and Taiwanese stocks down 0.8 percent.
Central European stocks, which tend to benefit from lower
oil prices, could not escape the rout as they were depressed by
weak euro zone manufacturing data. Warsaw fell 0.5
percent while Budapest traded down 1 percent.
Turkey, however, did show that there are some economies that
are expected to benefit as the Istanbul stock market
hovered at a 1-1/2 year high.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Alison Williams)