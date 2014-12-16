By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Dec 16 An aggressive overnight rate hike
by Russia's central bank to defend its plummeting currency
prompted a short-lived recovery in the rouble that quickly faded
on Tuesday morning, failing to quell a broad emerging market
selloff.
The MSCI emerging stocks index traded 0.57 percent
lower, on track for an eighth day in the red amid a wave of risk
aversion after Russia's central bank's decision to hike rates by
650 basis points.
The move prompted an early rally with the rouble opening
around 9 percent stronger against the dollar but the recovery
faded and the dollar was around 2 percent lower versus the
Russian currency by 0830. The rouble had fallen around 10
percent on Monday.
"While this is a big step in the right direction, the
inaction of the past few weeks means that the market will want
to see that much more from the (Russian) central bank," said
Commerzbank analyst Simon-Quijano Evans.
A surprise contraction in China's factory sector in December
and Brent crude oil prices falling over $1 per barrel and below
$60 for the first time since July 2009 in early European trading
further weighed on assets. < LCOc1>
(Reporting By Karin Strohecker)