* Chinese shares post biggest drop in two weeks * Rouble extends rebound, up almost 3 percent * Oil holds above $60 By Marc Jones LONDON, Dec 23 Weak sentiment in China halted a four-day rally in emerging market stocks on Tuesday, though there was no stopping the resurgent rouble as steadier oil and central bank muscle-flexing lifted it to a two-week high. The MSCI emerging stocks benchmark was down 0.5 percent after falls of as much as 4 percent in bank and infrastructure firms' shares had seen Chinese bourses post their biggest daily drop in two weeks. In Europe, trading was heavily reduced ahead of the Christmas break but there was continued focus on a rebound in Russian assets, hammered in recent weeks by the plunge in oil prices and tensions with the West over Ukraine. With oil holding above $60 a barrel and Russian banks and exporters said to be selling hard currency on the orders of the central bank, the rouble was up 2.8 percent against the dollar in its fourth rise in five days. Dollar-denominated stocks also climbed 1.7 percent as they took their gain over the last week to a staggering 45 percent, and Russian bond markets rose too as their outperformance continued. "It is difficult to get of sense of what has happened over the last week; it went from a crazy sell-off to flattening off in a day and now coming back again," said Regis Chatellier, Director EM Sovereign Credit Strategy at Societe Generale. "What it important in my view is that oil has stopped falling, and that has an important psychological impact for emerging markets." Greece, which is now part of the main emerging market indices, was also in the spotlight as its parliament failed to elect a new president at the second time of asking. If it fails again in the final round of voting next week, it will trigger a general election in February. That could bring the anti-IMF/EU bailout Syriza party to power and revive fears about Greece's future in the euro. Greek bond yields rose back above 8.1 percent while Athens' main stock market tumbled 1.5 percent, hovering near a 1-1/2 year low. Elsewhere, the steadying of oil prices at around $60 a barrel helped keep the main Middle Eastern stock markets in tight ranges, though emerging market currencies were broadly a touch lower against the dollar. In eastern Europe, the Polish zloty edged back towards 15-month lows after data showed a surprise fall in retail sales and slightly higher-than-expected unemployment in November. Most central banks in the region have cut interest rates to record lows and some analysts are pencilling in more, especially if the ECB begins a QE programme. Hungary's central bank has pledged to keep its record-low 2.1 percent base rate unchanged until the end of next year as growth in central Europe's most indebted economy is set to slow. The bank will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting at 1300 GMT. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 952.91 -4.66 -0.49 -4.96 Czech Rep 954.36 -2.61 -0.27 -3.51 Poland 2329.35 +7.52 +0.32 -2.98 Hungary 16547.23 +6.74 +0.04 -10.86 Romania 6916.66 -7.56 -0.11 +6.51 Greece 846.99 -20.85 -2.40 -27.15 Russia 824.94 +13.91 +1.72 -40.58 South Africa 43636.40 +53.20 +0.12 +5.19 Turkey 84547.96 -595.80 -0.70 +24.70 China 3035.01 -92.44 -2.96 +43.43 India 27506.46 -195.33 -0.71 +29.93 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2014 Czech Rep 27.61 27.56 -0.19 -1.01 Poland 4.27 4.26 -0.35 -2.92 Hungary 313.79 313.59 -0.06 -5.36 Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.13 -0.31 Serbia 121.50 121.00 -0.41 -5.76 Russia 54.61 55.62 +1.84 -39.78 Kazakhstan 182.25 182.55 +0.16 -15.34 Ukraine 15.86 15.86 +0.00 -48.10 South Africa 11.58 11.57 -0.08 -9.77 Kenya 90.35 90.25 -0.11 -4.59 Israel 3.91 3.91 -0.10 -11.36 Turkey 2.32 2.31 -0.16 -7.44 China 6.23 6.22 -0.07 -2.76 India 63.31 63.22 -0.14 -2.38 Brazil 2.67 2.66 -0.05 -11.39 Mexico 14.64 14.65 +0.10 -10.98 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 401 -1 0.01 662.67 All data taken from Reuters at 1051 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Kevin Liffey)