LONDON Jan 2 Indian shares led emerging market gains on Friday, boosted by fresh reform hopes and signs of an improving economy while most emerging currencies started the year under pressure from the strong dollar.

With Russian and Chinese markets shut and trading elsewhere thinned by the holiday season, emerging equities rose 0.25 percent after closing 2014 with losses of 4.6 percent. Indian equities rose 1.5 percent to stand just 3 percent off record highs hit early in December.

Data showed factory activity in India expanded at its fastest pace in two years as new orders flooded in, while falling inflation has raised expectations of interest rate cuts. Bank stocks hit record highs before a conference that could see more sector reforms unveiled.

Yet concerns about Chinese growth remain in place as the PMI index slipped. Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares rose however, adding to last year's gains that were partly fuelled by expectations that authorities would have to add stimulus.

"The November rate cut and the less restrictive lending controls seem not to be enough to stem the slowdown of the economy. It appears that the government will have to implement more easing actions in 2015, such as another interest rate cut and/or reserve requirement cuts," SEB analysts said in a note.

Emerging currencies meanwhile are under heavy pressure as the dollar rose to nearly nine-year highs against a currency basket after surging 13 percent last year. The Indonesian rupiah and Korean won fell 1 percent .

In Europe, the Polish zloty fell half a percent to the euro in thin trade and lost 1 percent versus the dollar. Hungary's forint slipped to a three-year low and a new 14-1/2 year low to the euro and dollar respectively .

The Turkish lira and South African rand lost 0.7-0.9 percent .

Greek stocks, which fell 30 percent last year on fears of an election victory for anti-austerity party Syriza, traded 0.87 percent higher after dipping into the red earlier in the day.

