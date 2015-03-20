LONDON, March 20 Emerging market equities broke a four-day winning streak on Friday as an earlier rally prompted by surprisingly dovish hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve petered out.

The MSCI emerging stocks benchmark was 0.3 percent lower, though was still headed for a weekly gain, while the Asia ex-Japan index was flat as traders started to worry the gains earlier in the week were overdone.

Chinese shares however rose 1.4 percent and ended with their best weekly gains in three months .

Asian currencies slipped against the dollar with the Korean won down 0.4 percent, the Indonesian rupiah off 0.6 percent and Malaysian ringgit 0.75 percent lower.

"We're essentially back to where we were before the Fed meeting. The strong dollar story as the Fed approaches lift-off will be the dominant theme," said Neal Shearing, head of emerging market research at Capital Economics.

However, fund flow data for the week hinted a more dovish Fed may persuade more capital to stay in emerging markets. Total redemptions from emerging bond and equity funds combined were $3.0 billion, down from $4.3 billion last week, banks said citing data from EPFR Global.

Much of the survey was conducted before the Fed meeting.

South Africa's rand steadied, recovering some poise after falling around 2 percent earlier in response to Standard & Poor's downgrade of state power utility Eskom to junk.

Pressure still looms however, as the Eskom downgrade has implications for the already strained national budget, because the government guarantees the state utility's debt.

The cost of insuring exposure to South African debt rose 6 basis points to 212 bps, according to financial data provider Markit. Eskom's dollar bonds which have fallen in recent weeks, did not react much to the downgrade however.

Moscow shares were flat in volatile trade while the rouble <RUB= > weakened 0.1 percent after European Union leaders said economic sanctions on Russia will stay in place until a Ukraine peace deal is fully implemented.

Meanwhile, as Ukraine seeks to restructure its debt, Kiev has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a new U.S. government guaranteed bond.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Alison Williams)