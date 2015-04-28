LONDON, April 28 Emerging stocks snapped a five-day rally on Tuesday as Shanghai stocks fell 2 percent while expectations for a large interest rate cut knocked the Russian rouble 1 percent lower.

Chinese stocks posted their biggest one-day loss in almost two months, falling from seven-year highs as small caps slumped, partly due to a regulator statement that cautioned investors against "blindly" buying stocks

Emerging equities which had risen to 7-1/2 month highs retreated 0.3 percent.

Market sentiment was generally positive on expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve would tread carefully with rate increase plans, fresh optimism over Greece and hopes of measures to shore up slowing Chinese growth. The Fed starts a two-day meeting later on Tuesday.

But most European markets retreated from Monday's gains fuelled by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's decision to reshuffle the team handling talks with European and International Monetary Fund lenders.

Greek stocks were flat after jumping 4 percent on Monday while Western European bourses also pulled back, dragging down central European assets.

"Most markets are generally down but it's a pullback from yesterday when there were strong gains, especially in Eastern Europe due to the shift in the Greek bailout team," said William Jackson at Capital Economics.

Hungarian stocks fell 0.4 percent from 3-1/2 year highs while the forint and zloty lost 0.5 percent to the euro after rising 1 percent on Monday.

Russia's dollar-denominated index fell 1.2 percent, partly due to a $1 pullback in oil prices.

The rouble meanwhile extended losses, falling 0.8 percent after ending Monday 2 percent lower versus the dollar. The currency has now fallen nearly 6 percent in the past week on signs the central bank will take more steps to stop the currency rising too much.

The bank has raised the cost of dollar repos, the rate at which it lends hard currency to banks, and is expected to cut interest rates this Thursday. Some reckon the cut could be as big as 200 basis points.

"Everyone in the market expects a rate cut. We stick to our view the central bank will preserve the pace of the cuts to 100 basis points but the majority are seeing bigger cuts than that," said Tatiana Orlova, senior Russia/CIS economist at RBS.

"We are not so sure the central bank wants to provoke a sharp rouble depreciation as it wants to curb inflation..and it also wants people to keep rouble deposits in banks."

The Israeli shekel fell 0.6 percent against the dollar, reversing gains triggered on Monday after the central bank held interest rates and said the inflation outlook was improving.

