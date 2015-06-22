LONDON, June 22 Signs of a last-minute deal to prevent a Greek default propelled emerging stocks to their biggest one-day rise in more than two months and the relief also lifted emerging currencies, especially in eastern Europe.

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 1 percent, pulling off 2-1/2 month lows hit last week when Athens appeared headed towards default and a euro exit just as the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing for its first rate rise in almost a decade.

The Athens market jumped more than 8 percent as euro zone officials said Greece's reform proposals were "reasonable".

Chinese markets, which suffered sharp falls last week, were shut but other big Asian bourses such as Taiwan and India rose more than 1 percent. In emerging Europe, Polish stocks bounced 2 percent off last week's three-month lows, while Czech and Hungarian stocks rose 1 percent .

Currencies across the region also firmed, with the Hungarian forint gaining half a percent against the euro and the zloty up 0.3 percent. Polish 10-year yields pulled off 10-month highs hit last week

Relief was less evident in the relatively illiquid markets of the Balkans which have trade and banking links with Greece. The Romanian leu rose 0.2 percent off six-month lows while Romanian and Serbian stocks rose 0.3 percent .

Bulgarian eurobonds rose across the curve, its 2022 issue up 0.6 cent after touching record lows last week around 95 cents in the euro

Analysts advised caution, despite some knee-jerk gains.

"The duration of any relief for EM assets this morning will obviously depend on ... today's preparatory meeting on Greece ... At the moment it looks like a possible compromise but disappointments were too often on the agenda in the past, if not within the first day then within the week or month," Simon Quijano-Evans, head of EM research at Commerzbank, told clients.

On other markets, Russian stocks rose 1.6 percent and the rouble firmed 0.5 percent, shrugging off a EU decision to extend sanctions imposed on Moscow to January 2016 and focusing more on the Greek deal hopes and higher oil prices.

Pavel Laberko, portfolio manager at UBP, said that there was a flip side, due to Moscow's tit-for-tat sanctions on the West.

"Companies that produce meat, fruit and other food have a unique opportunity to grow their operations as imports are restricted by Russia's so-called anti-sanctions," Laberko said.

"Similarly, local producers of oil field equipment have a chance to try to develop their analogues of formerly imported products, now that the sanctions are here to stay for an extended period."

In Africa, Mozambique's $850 million bond traded lower at 87 cents in the dollar after a local newspaper quoted the finance minister on Friday as saying the bond's tenor was too short and the interest rate was too high. The issue had traded around 95 cents in the dollar before the report .

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)