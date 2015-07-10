By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Hopes of a cash-for-reforms deal
for Greece boosted Eastern European stocks and currencies on
Friday, while a Chinese market recovery helped to lift the main
emerging market equity index further off recent two-year lows.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has offered last-minute
concessions to try to save his country from bankruptcy, and
parliament in Athens is expected to vote on them. Creditors have
yet to comment on the plan, but markers have rallied.
With Western European stocks and peripheral bonds moving up,
bourses in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest rose around 1 percent
. Bucharest stocks rose 0.7 percent
Also, a 5-6 percent rise in Chinese stocks
filtered through to emerging market assets and commodities,
lifting MSCI's main emerging equity index 1 percent.
Government stablisation measures helped Chinese stocks close
the week higher, but the emerging market index is set for its
worst weekly loss since December 2014 and is down 2 percent on
the year so far.
"It looks like we are heading for another
kick-the-can-down-the-road with Greece, so we are seeing a
decent comeback with a euro rebound, which is supporting the
likes of zloty and forint," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt
and FX strategy at Citi.
"In China, no one should be surprised they piled on the
stabilsation measures, so all in all, it's a bit artificially
driven, but it is supportive of risk."
The Hungarian forint outperformed neighbouring currencies,
jumping 1 percent versus the euro. The zloty rose 0.6
percent and the leu firmed 0.3 percent .
Polish yields rose 2-5 basis points after slipping under 3
percent on Thursday for the first time in seven weeks. Hungarian
yields dropped another 1-3 bps after a strong debt auction and
on expectations Moody's would upgrade its ratings outlook.
Yields on Romania's 2020 leu bonds fell 6 basis points,
extending Thursday's fall.
Chinese credit default swaps eased 5 bps to 93 bps after
rising as high as 105 bps earlier in the week.
Eastern European CDS failed to move significantly, with
Polish 5-year CDS, used as a proxy for regional risk, close to
17-month highs at 77 bps. Markets are also worried about
political risk as elections approach.
Polish stocks have underperformed this year, hurt by the
banks index, which is near two-year lows because banks
look to suffer from plans to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty.
The rouble and rand rose around 0.8 percent to the dollar
as the Chinese stabilisation halted the slide in oil and metals
prices
EM bond funds saw small investment inflows of $167 million
but EM equities lost $1.5 billion, bringing year-to-date
outflows to $7.8 billion, JPMorgan said.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Larry King)