LONDON Oct 5 Emerging market stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday to two-week highs as markets priced in a delay to U.S. interest rate rises, though growing political tension prevented Turkish assets from taking part in the rally.

Data on Friday showed weak job creation in the United States, setting off a rally in emerging market assets as the conviction grew the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates until March 2016.

That may prolong uncertainty for emerging markets, but it also gives them some breathing space before global borrowing costs start to rise.

Emerging market stocks are up 6 percent in the past four sessions while sovereign dollar bond yield spreads have tightened 11 basis points to 469 bps over Treasuries .

As the dollar flagged, emerging market currencies reached two-week highs, including weak links Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit. They jumped half a percent . Tentative commodity price gains helped the rand and rouble rise almost 1 percent .

Rabobank analysts said markets were trimming long dollar positions on fading expectations of a Fed move this year.

"The high yielders represented by the Turkish lira and the South African rand should benefit the most from the prospect of U.S. rates staying at virtually zero for longer," they said.

Most are pessimistic, however, that the rally will last.

"Fed expectations may get pushed out but the problem for emerging markets is the data won't change the Fed's direction," said Bernd Berg, a strategist at Societe Generale.

"What will trigger a real rally will be a move to a neutral or easing policy stance but for that we will need to see weeks and months of very bad data."

One of the markets considered vulnerable to higher Fed rates is Turkey, which has a big funding deficit and is seeing increasing violence before Nov. 1 elections.

Turkey also accused Russian warplanes of violating its airspace near the Syrian border on the weekend and said it had scrambled two F-16 jets.

And Monday data showed inflation had risen in September to near 8 percent, with a jump in core inflation reflecting the depreciation of the lira.

The lira touched two-week highs before reversing to fall 0.2 percent though shares gained 1.7 percent.

Russian stocks rose almost 3 percent as oil and metals prices gained. Neighbouring commodity exporter Kazakhstan saw stocks rise 2.25 percent, but the tenge failed to strengthen despite Friday's 400 bps rate rise.

Russia's Gazprom is meeting investors this week with a view to raising one billion euros via a five-year bond - the first Russian deal since Gazprom's $700 million bond last November.

Corporate bonds have become rare outside Asia as appetite has soured and JPMorgan advised clients to stay underweight.

It cut 2015 issuance estimates to $251 billion from previous $330 billion forecasts. A Fed postponement theoretically extends the window for new issues, the bank said, but the delay also heightens worries about the challenges facing EM companies.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )