LONDON Oct 6 Emerging market stocks extended a four-day rally on Tuesday, but currencies weakened as commodity prices came under pressure and investors worried about the health of the global economy.

MSCI's emerging stock index rose 0.6 percent to an 18-day high, getting a lift from Asian stock markets finishing the day on an upbeat note. Stock markets across central and eastern Europe also gained.

Emerging market currencies stumbled, however. Russia's rouble fell as much as 0.7 percent. Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand both slipped after two days of gains.

Uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy frayed investors' nerves. Oil prices and industrial metals edged lower after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday pushed the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike further into the future.

"You see gloomy headline after gloomy headline," said William Jackson at Capital Economics. "Even though, the general trend seems to be one of stabilisation after a dire third quarter."

Asian currencies were more resilient. Indonesia's rupaih was set for the best day in six years while others were also gaining ground against the dollar.

But across central Europe, currencies weakened before a Polish central bank meeting, where policy makers are expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could shift to more dovish rhetoric after its meeting.

The zloty dipped 0.2 percent against the euro and the forint weakened, while stock indices in Warsaw and Budapest rose 0.6 percent.

