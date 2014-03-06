By Krista Hughes
| WASHINGTON, March 5
WASHINGTON, March 5 Big institutional investors
account for 80 percent of the half a trillion dollars foreigners
have plowed into emerging market sovereign debt in the last few
years, according to an analysis by International Monetary Fund
economists.
Investors such as hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds
held $768 billion in emerging market government bonds as of June
2013, the paper showed. Foreign central banks held at least $40
billion more.
The makeup of a country's investor base is important in
gauging whether investors will stick around when times get tough
or run for the exit, pushing bond yields up and currencies down.
Central banks and pension funds are seen as stable investors,
while hedge funds can be changeable.
The paper found about half the foreign holdings of emerging
market debt, worth nearly $500 billion, were accumulated during
the three years from 2010, as emerging markets rebounded from
the financial crisis more quickly than developed countries.
Many also regained investment-grade credit ratings, such as
Colombia and Indonesia, burnishing their appeal in the eyes of
yield-hungry investors flush with cheap cash.
"Rising foreign participation in government debt markets can
help reduce borrowing costs and spread risks more broadly among
investors, but it can also raise external funding risks for
countries," authors Serkan Arslanalp and Takahiro Tsuda wrote in
a blog post. (IMF data: r.reuters.com/jyj47v)
"The more you know your investors, the better you understand
the potential risks and how to deal with them."
Data prepared for the paper, "Tracking Global Demand for
Emerging Market Sovereign Debt," shows institutional investors
held relatively steady during the second quarter of 2013, when
jitters about the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to unwind
stimulus hit financial markets worldwide.
Overall, holdings of institutional investors fell less
during the second quarter or 2013 than foreign debt holdings
overall, a turnaround from earlier periods of outflows.
The 24 countries used in the research cover $9 trillion of
outstanding government debt and more than $1 trillion of debt
securities held by foreigners.
Tests of how sensitive countries would be to a cold shoulder
from foreign investors showed Egypt, Lithuania and Poland would
likely be among the first to feel the pinch, followed by
Argentina, Hungary, Mexico and Ukraine.
But countries with lower debt, lower financing needs, strong
local banking systems and good liquidity buffers had a better
chance of withstanding a reversal in investor sentiment, the
authors said, pointing to the experience of Mexico and Poland,
which suffered less in the emerging market sell-off of mid-2013
than many peers.
Although domestic investors own the bulk of outstanding debt
in many countries, foreign institutional investors' share in
overall debt holdings rose by more than a third from 2010 to
2013, the data showed.
The paper, which does not necessarily represent the views of
the IMF, showed institutional investors are a particularly
significant presence in Peru, Uruguay, Mexico, Lithuania and
Hungary.
For their part, foreign central bank investments were
largely concentrated in Brazil, China, Indonesia, Poland,
Malaysia, Mexico and South Africa.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)