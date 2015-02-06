NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - Latin American credits were headed
for a mixed close on Friday, with Brazilian names
underperforming while the rest of the region held up in price
despite the widening in US Treasuries.
"Brazilian corporate and sovereign bonds are somewhat under
pressure today and we are seeing better sellers of quite a few
bonds," said a trader in New York. "Other markets are holding in
better."
Brazil's five-year credit default swaps were ending the
session 4bp to 5bp wider, while protection on Mexico and
Colombia was flat to 1bp tighter on the day.
Petrobras shares tanked more than 8% and its bonds widened
after Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff tapped Aldemir Bendine,
the chief of state-run Banco do Brasil, to be the new CEO of the
embattled oil giant.
The Petrobras board confirmed him in the job over the
objection of non-government board members.
The company's 2024 bonds were seen closing some 10bp-15bp
wider on the day at a spread of around 550bp, with the market
reacting negatively to the appointment.
"He is someone close to (Rousseff's party). And who is going
to manage the bad news as it comes out? Not someone who is going
there to clean up the company," said the trader.
"You also have to question why a senior banker is going to
be the best person to lead an oil company."
UNSTEADY AHEAD
Bankers in the region have got used to the uptick in
volatility, and new deals over the coming weeks will have to be
timed carefully.
In addition to the latest twists in the Petrobras saga,
market participants will keep a close eye on swings in oil
prices as well as the evolution of the standoff between Greece
and European lenders.
"Things are really volatile these days, yields have moved a
lot and it is hard to price (deals)," said a syndicate banker in
New York.
Venezuela's US oil refiner Citgo Holding was forced to amend
the terms Friday and raise the yield on a proposed US$2.5bn
financing package following lackluster investor demand, a source
familiar with the deal told IFR.
The transaction, which comprises a US$1.5bn bond and a
US$1bn loan aimed at distributing a dividend to Venezuelan
state-owned company PDVSA, is now expected to price as early as
Monday.
PIPELINE
The City of Buenos Aires has announced a series of investor
meetings ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S bond issue. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers
on the potential transaction.
After meeting investors in London and New York on Friday,
official will head to Boston and Los Angeles on Monday, and back
to New York on Tuesday.
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, a Mexican bus transportation
company, has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of a possible
USD 144A/Reg S bond offering. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P
and Fitch. Credit Suisse and JP Morgan have been mandated as
active bookrunners, while BBVA will act as passive bookrunner.
Mexican media company TV Azteca will offer a small group of
investors the opportunity to buy Peruvian sovereign risk with a
spread, as it brings to market a rare project bond related to
the development of the Andean country's fiber optic network.
Pricing is expected toward the end of February.
Bankers are awaiting a mandate decision on an up to USD1bn
144A/Reg S bond offering from Costa Rica after the sovereign
sent out a request for proposals last month.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)