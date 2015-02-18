NEW YORK, Feb 18 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
seeing a quiet but firm start Wednesday morning as negative
headlines out of Europe subsided and investors turned their
attention to the Fed minutes to be released later today.
Brazil was leading the charge tighter as the Carnival
celebration wraps up today. Oil company Petrobras curve
tightened another 10-15bp in early trading with the 2016s, 2024s
and 2044s being quoted at around 475bp-455bp, 500bp-495bp and
505bp-495bp, respectively.
"Brazil is the main mover because it is so cheap," said a
New York-based trader. "Mexico is holding in, but a lot of the
corporates there are (already) priced to perfection."
New Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told investors
in New York this morning that the government would meet its
primary budget goal of 1.2% of GDP this year and that
legislation would be passed to correct the country's fiscal
problems, according to Reuters.
Hopes that Greece and its creditors will soon find a
temporary fix to the country's debt crisis has erased some risk
aversion, with markets now focused on the release of FOMC
minutes and any clue about the timing of rate hikes in the US.
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury is coming off
yesterday's high, and was seen this morning around 2.11%.
Meanwhile, oil names were holding relatively steady in spite of
another reversal in the price gains of crude.
According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell about a
dollar this morning to hit US$61.53, while US crude dropped to
US$52.65.
E&P credit Pacific Cubicles saw its 2025s quoted flat at
65.205-66.00, while Colombian state-owned oil unit Ecopetrol
2025s and 2045s were being quoted at 94.375-95.375 and
96.50-97.50, respectively.
In the primary markets, the government of Costa Rica
officially mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC on a new cross border
bond amid talk that it could try to raise 30-year money in
coming weeks.
Elsewhere, corporate borrowers are largely at a standstill
as the they look to update their financials and release 4Q
numbers in coming weeks.
Thereafter, companies should start emerging again with
deals. "The tone feels good, so I don't think that is holding
anyone back," said a syndicate manager.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward the end of
February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month, market sources told IFR.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)