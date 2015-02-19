NEW YORK, Feb 19 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Thursday's session firmer, as short covering helped lift some
high-yield names that had sold off aggressively in recent weeks.
Brazilian meat producers such as Marfrig and Minerva saw
their bonds jump as much as two points as buying appetite
returned to a sector that had seen valuations cheapen
significantly in recent weeks.
"They just got too cheap and I think there were some shorts
in the street," said a high-yield corporate bond trader in New
York.
Marfrig's 2020s were closing the session at a bid price of
95.5, while Minerva's 2023s were bid at 97.0, both up by around
two points on the day, according to the trader.
Argentine restructured bonds rose by about a point after a
US court-mediator said holdout creditors recently renewed their
offer to negotiate with the sovereign but have received no
response.
"The invitation by the (holdout) bondholders was without
pre-conditions and offered the possibility to the government of
Argentina of a settlement without any present payment of cash,
details to be negotiated," mediator Daniel A. Pollack said in
the statement.
"Argentina has neither accepted nor otherwise responded to
the invitation."
The country's Discount bonds were ending the day bid at
97.25, while the Par bonds were bid at 52.75, according to a
second trader in New York.
Falling oil prices in the morning pushed Venezuelan bonds
lower by as much as two points, but even as oil recovered in the
afternoon the sovereign's notes failed to reverse earlier
losses, closing near intra-day lows.
Venezuela's 2022s, for example, were ending the day at
47.50-48.50, while PDVSA's 8.5% 2017s were spotted at
64.50-65.50, both roughly a point and a half lower.
Elsewhere in the region, Panama filed with the SEC to sell
up to US$3.04bn in debt, raising expectations that the sovereign
could soon come to the international bond market.
Bankers have been awaiting a mandate decision from the
sovereign, which sent out request for proposals earlier this
month.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward the end of
February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)