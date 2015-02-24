NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Latin American credits extended
gains on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen said
the US central bank will consider rate hikes on a "meeting by
meeting" basis.
Several market participants interpreted the subtle change in
language as an indication that an interest rate increase will
come later than expected, triggering a broad-based rally across
developed and emerging markets.
"The rally intensified (after Yellen's testimony) as people
are pushing back expectations of a hike to the late summer or
the early fall, which is constructive for risky assets," said a
corporate bond trader in New York.
Among Latin American bonds, names trading on a spread basis
were outperforming, seen tightening by as much as 7bp, while
higher-yielding credits that trade on a cash basis were simply
tracking US Treasuries higher.
Bonds issued by Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras
held up to their intra-day tights. The company's 2021s, among
the most traded securities of the day, closed at a spread of
577bp-567bp, or 7bp tighter.
After releasing better-than-expected earnings, Mexican
corporates such as Grupo Alfa and Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
(GCC) saw their bonds jump three quarters of a point.
Alfa's 5.25% 2024s, for example, ended the day quoted at
105.75-106.75, while GCC's 8.125% 2020s were spotted at
107.75-108-75.
"Alfa's losses on its stake in Pacific Rubiales and the peso
depreciation were well offset by strength in (its) Nemak and
Sigma (divisions)," said the trader.
Among sovereigns, Colombia and Panama were among the few
names to experience some weakness, as expectations of new debt
issuance caused some accounts to take profits.
Barclays analysts said in a note on Tuesday they expect
Colombia to issue at least US$2bn of debt before the end of the
year as slower economic growth will translate into lower
revenues for the government.
Both countries have already filed shelves with the SEC to
issue.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley. Meetings will wrap up on February 27.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)