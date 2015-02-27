NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended the
week in better shape, with sovereign and corporate bonds
enjoying a strong bid as accounts continued to see value in
battered Brazilian names.
Bonds spreads of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras
tightened by 20bp on average Friday, with the 2024s closing at
around 545bp and the 2044s quoted at around 550bp, according to
a New York-based trader.
The notes have been slowly recovering since late Tuesday,
when the company's rating was downgraded to junk by Moody's, but
they are still some 20bp wide to their pre-downgrade levels.
"I think the market over reacted (to the downgrade)," said
the trader. "But we are going to see volatility and we are far
away from the problem being solved."
Iron-ore producer Vale also saw better buyers on its bonds,
in spite of posting full-year net income well below analyst
forecasts on Thursday. Short covering helped support prices,
said the trader.
Vale's 2022s and 2042s were seen closing some 15bp tighter
at spreads of 280bp and 385bp respectively.
Among high-yielding credits, a new 2025s issue by Mexican
cement company Cemex were up nearly a point after trading down
in the grey market on Thursday, according to a second bond
trader. He had the notes quoted at 100.75-100.90 at the close,
up from a reoffer price of 99.98.
Meanwhile, primary activity is expected to remain relatively
busy next week, with America Movil and Costa Rica both preparing
bond sales.
The Mexican telecom is expected to reopen its Global
peso-denominated bond due 2024 for up to MXN7.5bn (US$502.5m),
according to a Moody's note.
Proceeds form the sale will be used primarily for debt
refinancing as well as for general corporate purposes, Moody's
said.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)