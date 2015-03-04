NEW YORK, March 4 (IFR) - Argentina proved to be the top
performer in a mixed day for the region, where Brazilian credits
came under pressure after lawmakers pushed back on President
Dilma Rousseff's austerity plans.
Brazil's currency fell below the psychological level of 3
reais to the dollar for the first time in over 10 years after
Congress rebuffed tax hikes designed to put the country's fiscal
house in order.
Credit soon followed suit with the country's bonds suffering
price swings throughout the day before recovering most intraday
losses by the close.
The country's five-year CDS, however, ended the session some
12bp wider at 250bp, after hitting 255bp, according to a New
York-based trader.
"Brazil was under pressure all day," said a sovereign bond
trader in New York. "We saw locals adding to bearish trades."
In the high-yield segment, however, some Brazilian corporate
credits have been staging an impressive recovery of late.
Intercement's 2024s for example, were bid on Wednesday at
82.5, a point higher on the day and some 10 points stronger
compared to about a week ago, said the trader. Odebrecht
Drilling's 2022 were also up a point, wrapped around a cash
price of 81.
Among sovereigns, Argentine bonds enjoyed a strong bid after
the judge presiding over the country's standoff with holdout
investors decided to hold off a decision on whether payments on
some of the country's foreign currency, local-law notes should
continue.
The country's US dollar-denominated Par bonds closed up 1.5
points on the day at 59.50-60.00, according to a broker in New
York. Discounts were quoted at 101.25-102.25.
In the primary markets, Mexico's America Movil defied EM
currency weakness to raise MXN3.5bn through a reopening of its
Global 7.125% 2024 notes. The tap priced at 99.481 to yield
7.195%, or 138bp over local Mbonos, virtually flat to secondary
levels.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
Panama has filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in
debt, raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to
the international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)