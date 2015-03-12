NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - Latin American credits were
lagging a rally in US Treasuries at the open on Thursday, with
bonds in the region starting higher in price but wider in spread
terms as several currencies in the region pulled back from
recent lows.
Disappointing retail sales data in the US has helped
Treasuries grind tighter for the fourth session in a row, with
the yield on the 10-year note back to around 2.05% in early
trading, or 5bp tighter on the day.
Retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.6% in February, their
third consecutive monthly decline, casting a shadow on
economists' first-quarter GDP growth estimates.
The move in rates, however, helped push bond prices higher
on Latin American high-grade names, with the belly of most
credit curves up 25 cents and the long-dated bonds up as much as
75 cents.
"The market is stronger," said a Latin America corporate
bond trader in New York. "We have a bid for rates and credit
derivatives are tighter."
Brazil's 2024 notes, for example, started the session half a
point higher in price at 96.5-97.5, while the country's
five-year credit default swaps were some 10bp tighter at
275bp-279bp, according to the trader.
Elsewhere in the region, a 1.5% rise in Brent crude prices
pushed Venezuelan bonds marginally higher in early trading,
especially at the long end.
Venezuela's 2038 notes were 25 cents higher at 34.50-35.50,
while the 2022s were unchanged at 45.75-46.75, according to a
New York-based broker.
Panama's newly issued 3.75% 2025 rose by almost a full point
on the break to trade at 99.50-99.80, according to a sovereign
bond trader in New York.
PIPELINE
Ecuador could return to the international capital markets
with a new US dollar bond sale as soon as next week, as it seeks
to plug a widening budget gap in the wake of falling oil prices.
Investor meetings are taking place in San Francisco today
and will move to New York on Friday. The country is looking to
raise at least US$1bn, according to a source familiar with the
transaction.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings. The borrower is in Amsterdam today and will be in
Paris on Friday. The following week, it will meet investors in
Frankfurt on March 16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)