NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Latam borrowers including Chile,
Brazil's cement producer Votorantim Cimentos and Mexican
tequila-maker Jose Cuervo are expected to tap the primary bond
markets as soon as this week, taking advantage of relatively
stable conditions ahead of the US jobs report on Friday.
Honduras could also return to the international debt markets
over the coming weeks after receiving pitches from banks. It is
yet to hire lead managers for a potential transaction, two
sources familiar with the situation told IFR on Monday.
Local reports quoted the country's finance minister Wilfredo
Cerrato as saying on Monday that the sovereign is looking to
raise around US$857m through the sale.
In secondary markets, bonds of Brazilian power company
Eletrobras bounced off their lows after dropping several points
last week. The company delayed the filing of its annual report
with the SEC as it investigates the alleged involvement of one
of its subsidiaries in a country-wide corruption scandal.
The company's 2019s and 2021s were ending the day at
98.5-99.0 and 93.5-94.0 respectively on Monday, both up a point
on the day but still a couple of points below their levels
before the delay was announced on Thursday.
"People are realizing that going short is not the best
idea," said a corporate bond trader in New York.
Elsewhere in the country, miner Vale also appeared to be in
demand, with its curve ending the day 4bp tighter in spreads.
The company's 2022s were last quoted at spreads of
259bp-257bp, while its 2042s were spotted at 250bp-245bp.
Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA's 8.5% 2017s were
three quarters of a point higher in price at around 77.75
mid-market, outperforming most of the sovereign's notes.
"Prices drifted higher as the limited profit taking that we
saw was more than offset by the continuous demand from indexed
accounts," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino
Capital in New York.
Among new issues, Bladex's new 2020s closed at
99.875-100.125, or roughly a quarter of a point above reoffer.
PIPELINE
Chile could soon return to international capital markets
with a new bond deal after sending requests for proposal to
banks earlier this month, according to three sources with
knowledge of the situation.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, is expected to raise at
least US$1bn-equivalent through the deal, which could
materialize as soon as this week, one of the sources said.
Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, MUFG and Santander GBM to arrange a
series of investor meetings ahead of a potential
euro-denominated bond issue.
The meetings kicked off in Frankfurt and Munich on Monday
and will continue in London on Tuesday, and Amsterdam and Paris
on Wednesday.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) kicked off meetings
last week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup as
it seeks to market a possible senior unsecured US dollar bond.
The borrower was in Chicago on Monday and will head to New
York on Tuesday. The spirits company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and
Fitch, is the world's largest tequila producer.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. After visiting Los
Angeles on Monday, the company will be in Miami on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)