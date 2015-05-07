NEW YORK, May 7 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Thursday's session wider in spreads terms as debt prices failed
to keep up with rallying US Treasuries.
"Cash bond were not moving at all," said one broker in New
York. "The market got a little firmer towards the end of the day
and that stopped a bit of bleeding, but we are definitely still
wider (in spreads)."
Mexico, Colombia and Brazil saw their curves widen by some
10bp on the day, especially at the long end.
"Emerging markets are trading on their own," said a Latin
America corporate bond trader in New York. "Yesterday Treasuries
were lower and we had buyers and today Treasuries are up and we
have unchanged bids."
Trading in corporate names was relatively quiet, with
Colombia-focused exploration and production company Pacific
Rubiales getting most of the attention at the expense of other
heavily traded names such as Petrobras.
"Volumes in Petrobras were lower than usual," said the
corporate bond trader. "I think guys were focusing on Pacific
Rubiales front and center."
Pacific Rubiales's 2025 closed at a bid price of 85.5, up
half a point on the day, after recovering from profit-taking on
Wednesday following news that Mexican conglomerate Alfa and
Harbour Energy had agreed to buy the company. Meanwhile,
Petrobras's 2024s were 5bp wider in spread terms at 410bp.
Elsewhere, Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo saw its 2025s
end the say at a spread of around 163bp, after pricing on
Wednesday at 165bp over Treasuries.
Some Andean corporates also saw some buyers, according to
the traders, but prices were little changed. Banco Estado's
2022s, for example, were ending flat at 103.875-104.375.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)