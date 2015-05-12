SAO PAULO, May 12 Latin American currencies
strengthened across the board on Tuesday, buoyed by global
dollar weakness on a rise in German bond yields, while local
stock markets moved slightly lower.
German bond yields rose on optimism that inflation may have
bottomed in the euro region, helping put the brakes on a recent
dollar rally and lending support to slumping Latin American
currencies.
The Brazilian real clawed back part of the
previous day's losses, rising about 1 percent to trade near 3.02
per dollar.
"Volatility is still high but it seems like this level is
more or less equilibrium," said Reginaldo Siaca, head of
currency trading at brokerage TOV in Sao Paulo.
Every other major Latin American currency gained as well,
with the Chilean peso boosted by higher prices for copper
, the country's main export.
In equity markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index was
little-changed as a modest decline in shares of iron-ore
producer Vale SA offset a nearly 7 percent gain in
private university operator Kroton Educacional SA.
Kroton reported a 57 percent rise in first-quarter net
income before market open on Tuesday.
The broader MSCI Latin American stock index
eased about 0.25 percent lower.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1643 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.38 -0.54 8.34
MSCI LatAm 2718.15 -0.31 -0.04
Brazil Bovespa 57079.18 -0.21 14.14
Mexico IPC 44978.28 -0.45 4.25
Chile IPSA 4124.98 -0.48 7.12
Chile IGPA 19979.85 -0.45 5.88
Argentina MerVal 12250.13 1.19 42.79
Colombia IGBC 10608.74 -0.25 -8.82
Peru IGRA #N/A The #N/A The #VALUE!
record record
could not could
be found not be
found
Venezuela IBC 5593.8 -1.73 104.41
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.0236 0.94 -22.05
Mexico peso 15.3143 0.28 -14.92
Chile peso 603.3 1.08 -12.80
Colombia peso 2370.05 0.63 -18.48
Peru sol 3.1521 0.03 -11.39
Argentina peso 8.9350 -0.03 -27.34
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.49 0.24 -19.94
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski Editing by W
Simon)