SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazil's currency strengthened
on Friday after U.S. economic data suggested that interest rates
in the world's largest economy could rise later rather than
sooner.
Other currencies in the region were mixed though equities
markets were mostly higher, with the MSCI Latin American stock
index rallying for the third straight day.
Data on Friday showed U.S. industrial production fell for a
fifth straight month in April. A separate release on Friday
showed consumer confidence dropped sharply in early May, cooling
the outlook for growth in the world's largest economy.
The data led investors to bet that the Federal Reserve would
probably raise interest rates later in the year than earlier
thought, making higher-yielding assets such as Latin American
securities more attractive.
"It's becoming increasingly difficult to believe that the
U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders," said Reginaldo
Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao
Paulo.
The Brazilian real weakened below the
three-per-dollar level, where it has found technical resistance
in recent weeks. Still, most analysts see that exchange rate as
a floor for the currency, given ongoing uncertainty over the
health of Brazil's economy and doubts over the success of a
recently implemented austerity program.
Colombia's peso weakened for the third straight
session. The country's central bank will likely hold its key
lending rate at 4.5 percent as predictions for economic growth
continue to decline and inflation expectations rise, a Reuters
survey showed on Friday.
In local stocks, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
rose for the second straight session, led by shares of banks.
State-run Banco do Brasil SA edged higher after
executives signaled on a Friday conference call that the lender
would take a more conservative approach to lending as the
Brazilian economy deteriorates.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1643 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1042.97 0.69 8.31
MSCI LatAm 2750.01 0.77 0.04
Brazil Bovespa 56872.87 0.38 13.73
Mexico IPC 45221.22 -0.11 4.81
Chile IPSA 4102.3 0.63 6.53
Chile IGPA 19890.88 0.53 5.41
Argentina MerVal 12308.869 -0.29 43.48
Colombia IGBC 10583.48 -0.13 -9.03
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC 5696.99 0.03 108.18
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.9852 0.21 -21.05
Mexico peso 15.0128 0.58 -13.21
Chile peso 595.7 -0.08 -11.68
Colombia peso 2413.4 -0.97 -19.95
Peru sol 3.1451 0.09 -11.20
Argentina peso 8.9425 0.03 -27.40
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.6 0.16 -20.63
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski Editing by W
Simon)