SAO PAULO, June 8 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday as investors reacted to a report, later
denied, that U.S. authorities were uncomfortable with the
dollar's recent gains.
Local stock markets were mixed, though the broader MSCI
Latin American stock index reversed a
three-session slump.
U.S. President Barack Obama was quoted in a Bloomberg
report, citing an unnamed French official, as saying that a
strong dollar was a problem. While the White House denied the
report, traders remained cautious, driving the U.S. currency
lower globally.
With no major local market drivers, the Brazilian real
followed suit, strengthening about 0.6 percent
against the dollar and erasing losses from the previous
three-session slump.
Investors remain attentive to the outlook for Brazilian
interest rates and the success of a government belt-tightening
initiative. The central bank will release the minutes from its
most recent rate-setting meeting on Thursday, while the lower
house of Congress was set to vote on elements of the fiscal
adjustment on Wednesday.
Other major currencies in the region gained as well, with
Chile's peso adding about 0.8 percent against the dollar.
The peso could near a low of 634-642 per dollar in the week,
according to Ricardo Bustamante, an analyst with ForexChile in
Santiago, who cited weak local economic data as a likely
impediment to higher interest rates.
In stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index edged slightly
higher as a rise in state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, offset a decline in iron-ore
exporter Vale SA.
Vale shares were hampered by disappointing trade data from
China, its No. 1 customer, on Monday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1556 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 978.01 -0.42 2.7
MSCI LatAm 2504.17 0.87 -8.99
Brazil Bovespa 53154.06 0.34 6.29
Mexico IPC 44550.01 -0.03 3.25
Chile IPSA 3958.32 -0.22 2.79
Chile IGPA 19288.41 -0.21 2.22
Argentina MerVal 11231.68 0.14 30.92
Colombia IGBC 10307.04 0.91 -11.41
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC - - -
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1247 0.81 -14.95
Mexico peso 15.6748 0.24 -5.94
Chile peso 631.7 0.76 -4.01
Colombia peso 2613 0.31 -8.61
Peru sol 3.151 0.07 -5.46
Argentina peso 9.0175 -0.03 -5.18
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.55 0.80 11.55
(parallel)
(Additional reporting by Froilán Romero in Santiago; Writing by
Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)