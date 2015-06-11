SAO PAULO, June 11 The Brazilian real
sank on Thursday after the central bank slowed the
rollover pace of expiring currency swaps, signaling its
discomfort with the real's recent gains.
Other Latin American currencies were largely unchanged,
while equities markets moved slightly higher.
Brazil's central bank said late on Wednesday it will auction
as many as 6,300 currency swaps to roll over similar contracts
that mature on July 1, down from a previous pace of 7,000
contracts per day.
Currency swaps are derivatives that support the real by
providing investors with protection against currency losses.
The real had gained about 2 percent in the month through
Wednesday, with investors encouraged by higher commodities
prices and views that a recent dollar rally was overdone.
The central bank also released the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting before the market open on Thursday, in
which it signaled concerns over the likelihood of lowering
inflation back to the 4.5 percent official target by the end of
2016.
"It seems that despite the very challenging inflation
picture the authorities do not want to fall in the old trap of
using the real as an instrument to control inflation," wrote
Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs
in New York. "It seems that they are increasingly looking at the
real as an instrument to help the economy and facilitate the
needed macro adjustment."
Investors responded by driving up yields on Brazilian
interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> across the curve on the outlook
for a higher benchmark Selic rate.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged higher, adding to
Wednesday's 2 percent gain, led by shares of lenders and
commodities exporters.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1308 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 977,03 -0,08 2,25
MSCI LatAm 2533,92 -0,82 -6,33
Brazil Bovespa 54210,21 0,62 8,40
Mexico IPC - - -
Chile IPSA 3960,52 0,11 2,85
Chile IGPA 19290,21 0,1 2,22
Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100,00
Colombia IGBC 10313,02 0 -11,36
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC 0 0 -100,00
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3,1503 -1,15 -15,64
Mexico peso 15,487 -0,33 -4,80
Chile peso 632 -0,20 -4,05
Colombia peso 2530 -0,16 -5,61
Peru sol 3,1541 0,00 -5,55
Argentina peso 9,0275 -0,03 -5,29
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12,57 0,40 11,38
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao)