NEW YORK, June 11 (IFR) - Jamaica is readying investor
meetings in Europe and the US through Citigroup, according to an
investor.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, will see accounts in
Los Angeles on June 16, in New York on June 18, in Boston in
June 19, in London on June 22, in Germany on June 23 and in
Amsterdam on June 24.
Meetings are being as described as a non-deal roadshow, but
markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to
retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
