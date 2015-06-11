(Adds details)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 11 (IFR) - Jamaica is readying investor
meetings in Europe and the US through Citigroup, according to an
investor.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, will see accounts in
Los Angeles on June 16, in New York on June 18, in Boston in
June 19, in London on June 22, in Germany on June 23 and in
Amsterdam on June 24.
Meetings are being as described as a non-deal roadshow, but
markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to
retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
The idea is to replicate a transaction earlier this year
from the Dominican Republic, which used proceeds from a bond
sale to pay just US$1.93bn on US$4bn of debt owed to Venezuela
state-owned oil company PDVSA.
For Jamaica, the success of a similar transaction will
depend on the cost of bond financing and how much of a discount
Venezuela is will to give.
"I suppose the roadshow is to figure out what kind of tenor
and yield they can get," said the investor.
The sovereign is seen as an improving credit story. S&P
upgraded the sovereign to B from B- earlier this month.
However, the government's choice of tenor may prove tricky
should it decide to return to the international bond markets,
given the number of maturities it has due between 2019 and 2025.
It already has outstanding 10.625% 2017s, 8% 2019s, 8.5%
2021s, 11.625% 2022s, 7.625% 2025s and 9.25% 2025s. This doesn't
include other state-controlled entities such as NROCC, which
also has a 9.375% 2024.
"They can't issue a 10-year, as they have so many maturities
around then," the investor said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)