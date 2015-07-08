NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Wednesday's session mostly weaker, though some names came off
their intra-day lows as sentiment improved slightly towards the
end of the session.
Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol was one of the
worst performers in the high-grade space, with its 2025s
widening by 12bp on the day to close at a cash price of
91.375-91.875.
Other investment-grade credits were ending between 4bp and
5bp wider.
The curve of Brazilian iron ore producer Vale widened by as
much as 10bp at the open, but later recovered on the back of
short covering to end unchanged, according to a corporate bond
trader in New York.
In spite of the weakness in secondary markets, bankers said
high-quality issuers willing to pay double-digit concession
should have no trouble accessing the primary market over the
coming days.
"When we walked in this morning we assumed this was a no-go
day," said one banker in New York. "But then suddenly sentiment
started to turn and it was enough for issuers to pull the
trigger on the US side."
Strong credits like Chilean copper miner Codelco, which
according to local reports is considering a bond deal of up to
US$2.5bn over the coming weeks, should have no trouble finding
buyers in spite of weaker copper prices, say bankers.
"There are always headwinds, but (Codelco) is a strong
credit," said a banker.
PIPELINE
Chilean power utility AES Gener has announced investor
meetings ahead of a potential US dollar deal. According to
rating agency Fitch, the company is expected to raise up to
US$450m through a 10-year bullet.
Proceeds will be used to refinance a US$308m 2022 note
issued for the Nueva Venanta project and to tender for local US
dollar-denominated 2019s totaling US$102.2m, according to Fitch.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) mandated Citigroup, Indursa, BBVA and Santander to
arrange fixed income investor meetings between June 29 and July
9.
The meetings will discuss the new Operadora de Sites
Mexicanos business and gauge interest in new 144A/Reg S deals in
Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will meet investors in New York
and nearby on July 8 and 9, and finish up in Los Angeles on July
10.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up roadshows via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)