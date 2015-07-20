NEW YORK, July 20 (IFR) - Brazil's Cosan stole the limelight
in Latin American primary markets on Monday with plans to raise
new funds seven months after pulling the plug on another bond
deal.
The sale will be a key test for junk-rated Brazilian
issuers, which have largely been shut out of the capital markets
by the corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras.
Only beef producer JBS and telecoms company Oi have tapped
the international markets since the scandal hit last year, and
both were seen as only limited attempts to reopen the markets
for Brazilian high-yield paper.
"This is the first true Brazilian (high-yield) dollar deal
of the year," said a syndicate banker not involved in the trade.
"Being sub-investment grade and from Brazil, they will have
to pay up a decent amount in new issue concession," the banker
told IFR.
"But on the other hand there hasn't been a lot of supply to
choose from."
Cosan - a sugar, foods and energy conglomerate - tried to
sell an international bond in December, as it sought to raise
funds to finance a buy-back of its outstanding perpetual notes.
But investor sentiment towards Brazil soured as the scandal
unfolded, and the company had to pull the plug on the deal.
Cosan has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI,
Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley and Santander to manage the new bond
sale.
It is meeting investors in Boston and Los Angeles on Tuesday
and New York and London Wednesday.
PIPELINE
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) have wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) has wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
Jamaica (Caa2/B/B-) has wrapped up investor meetings via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)