SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazil's currency, the real,
tumbled on Thursday after the government announced it would
slash its fiscal savings goals for this year and next, raising
investor fears that the country may lose its investment-grade
credit rating.
The real weakened nearly 2 percent in early
trading to around 3.28 per dollar, its lowest level in four
months.
Late on Wednesday Brazil's government cut its primary
surplus goal for this year to 0.15 percent of gross domestic
product, from the originally budgeted equivalent of 1.1 percent
of GDP.
Markets on Wednesday anticipated the announcement based on
initial reports of the plans, driving the real 1.6 percent
lower. The actual cuts announced after markets closed were
bigger than many investors had expected.
"It became clear that the fiscal situation is much more
difficult than it appeared," said Carlos Vieira, an economist
with Lerosa Investimento in Sao Paulo. "That may scare the
ratings agencies and make Brazil's economic recovery more
difficult."
The primary surplus, or revenue available to meet interest
payments on debt, is closely watched by markets and credit
rating agencies as a gauge of a country's capacity to repay its
debt. The agencies have warned they may further downgrade
Brazil, a move which could undermine investor confidence and
raise borrowing costs.
The government also reduced its fiscal savings goal for 2016
to 0.7 percent of GDP from a previous goal of 2 percent.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Asher Levine; Editing by
Walter Brandimarte and Chizu Nomiyama)