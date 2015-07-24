NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - Weaker commodity prices and
concerns about Brazil's credit standing continued to plague
sentiment in Latin America's bond market on Friday as miners and
oil companies tumbled further.
The selling bias in Brazil continued as investors fretted
about the health of the region's largest economy.
Sovereign debt widened another 8bp while Brazilian
corporates were weaker anywhere between 10 to 25bp.
Brazil 2025s, were being quoted at 93.00-93.10, while the
2024s issued by state-owned oil company Petrobras were being
spotted at a Treasury spread of 490bp-480bp - a good 60bp off
this month's tights.
"We keep going wider, but we have created a lot of value
over the last few days," said a New York-based trader. "It is
pricing in a doomsday scenario and it is a bit overblown."
Weaker commodities and a strengthening dollar is also
exacerbating downward price pressures, impacting bonds issued by
miners as well as oil and gas companies.
Chilean copper giant Codelco - which had been expected to
issue new debt this month - suffered a decent selloff over the
last week on the back of slumping metals prices and concerns
about Chinese growth.
It is a similar story for Peruvian tin miner Minsur, whose
2024s were closing about three points lower at 106.00.
Oil and gas name Pacific Rubiales took another blow after
Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba2,
with a negative outlook.
The ratings agency cited an expected deterioration in
already weak leverage and cash flow metrics on the back of lower
oil prices.
The company's bond slumped earlier this month when Mexican
conglomerate Alfa dropped plans to take over the company. the
2021s and the 2025 fell multiple points on the news to hit 72
and 65.00.
Since then those securities have recovered a touch to trade
today at 73.65-74.85 and 65.75-66.75, respectively.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial Corporation, an insurance and financial
services provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US,
hired JP Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings
in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$-denominated
144A/Reg S bond issue.
The meetings will take place in London on July 27, Boston on
July 28, Los Angeles on July 29 and New York on July 30.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whisper of mid 6% are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless) as it
kicks off roadshows via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC and
Scotiabank. Expected ratings are Ba3/B.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has wrapped up
roadshows this week after marketing a possible 144A/Reg S bond
offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan
Stanley and Santander organized the meetings. Expected ratings
are Ba2/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)