NEW YORK, Aug 26 (IFR) - LatAm bond prices were largely
slipping on Wednesday as commodities took another tumble on
lingering concerns about Chinese growth.
Discomfort over the direction of commodity prices had
investors struggling to unload miners and oil-related names in
what is an increasingly illiquid market.
"Everyone is clearing their positions and getting out where
they can," said Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at
Bulltick.
"But every day it is getting more difficult to find
liquidity on both sides of the trade."
The 2022s of Peruvian miner Volcan continued to slide south
on Wednesday, quoted about 1.5pt lower at 89.90 in what is now
nearly a four-point drop since last week.
Mexican sovereign debt was also underperforming on Wednesday
after Moody's put Pemex's A3 rating on review for a downgrade
the previous day.
The sovereign's benchmark 2025s were being spotted at 97.00,
down about three-quarters of a point. Those bonds were trading
close to par earlier this month.
Pemex bonds have been relatively resistant to downward price
pressures, but traders think further price depreciation is on
the cards given how tight the company is trading to US peers.
"A downgrade has been long in coming," said a US-based
trader.
Moody's warned that Pemex's leverage is set to jump unless
the government injects equity capital or eases the company's tax
burden.
Diminishing cash flows will impact leverage for a company
that has failed to improve production levels and operating
efficiencies, the agency said.
"Moody's expects Pemex to have much greater borrowing needs
in 2016 and 2017, which will push debt balances far above
historic levels at a time when production is stagnant and
profitability and cash flow are very weak," it said.
Elsewhere in the region, Brazil corporate credit spreads
were a touch tighter but prices remained under pressure as
investors maintained their hands-off approach to the country.
"Many people are concerned that the Real will go to 4.00
(against the dollar) and they don't want to step in until they
have more certainty regarding Brazil," said Spielkamp.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)