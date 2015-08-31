NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - Brazilian credits took a beating on
Monday as reports that the government has budgeted a primary
deficit in 2016 dented investor confidence in the ability of
President Dilma Rousseff to preserve the country's
investment-grade rating.
After abandoning plans to revive an unpopular tax on
financial transactions, Rousseff will submit to Congress a
budget that shows government revenues falling short of spending
before interest payments in 2016, a government official told
Reuters on Monday.
The decision is the latest sign of the difficulties faced by
the Rousseff administration in plugging a widening fiscal gap,
which rating agencies see as a necessary condition to keep their
investment-grade ratings on the country's debt.
"If we don't get a level of political cooperation that
results in better medium-term fiscal policies the likelihood of
a downgrade is pretty close to inevitable over the next three
months," said James Barrineau, co-head of emerging markets debt
at Schroders.
"The rating agencies are trying to bend over backwards to
give Brazil the benefit of the doubt."
Brazil's five-year credit default swaps widened by nearly
20bp on Monday morning to a spread of 349bp-356bp, according to
Markit before retracing somewhat.
The sovereign's cash bonds were also performing poorly,
particularly at the long end, where the 2041s dropped 1.25
points to 88.5-89.0, according to a New-York based trader.
Elsewhere in the region, Venezuelan bonds appeared to find
some buyers after lagging a rally in crude at the end of last
week helped by demand from real money accounts.
Bonds issued by the sovereign and by state-run oil company
PDVSA were between half and a full point higher in price at the
belly, according to the trader.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)