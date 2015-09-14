NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Argentina's gas-rich province of
Neuquen joined a growing Latin American pipeline Monday as
markets braced for this week's FOMC meeting, which could kick
off long-expected US rates hikes.
The province is expected to raise US$350m through a 12-year
bond with a four-year grace period, according to Fitch, which
has rated the issue CCC.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are organizing meetings with
fixed-income investors from September 16-21, stopping in London,
Boston, New York and a fourth location still to be determined.
The notes, which will be sold to international investors in
144A/Reg S format, will be secured by gas royalties.
Omar Gutierrez, Neuquen's elected governor, and Marcos
Koopmann, the president of Banco Provincia del Neuquen, will
attend the meetings.
Otherwise it was a relatively quiet day in the LatAm
markets, though debt issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras
continues to widen after a second downgrade to junk last week.
The 10 to 30-year portion of the company's curve was
inverting, with the 2024s being quoted at around 800bp,
according to one investor.
"There will be pent-up supply in Brazilian paper as people
throw in the towel, given S&P's rating downgrade to junk (for
both the sovereign and Petrobras) last week," said a New
York-based trader.
Markets are trying to determine whether the rest of the
region will benefit from a flight to safety out of Brazil or be
tainted by the same brush, the trader said.
A decision by the Fed on Thursday to start hiking rates in
the US could spur a relief rally, while another delay will only
add to the broader uncertainty in emerging markets.
"I hope they do raise rates, but I don't think they will
given the recent Chinese volatility," the trader said.
Meanwhile Peru is well prepared for any potential volatility
from a rate hike, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said at an
event in New York organized by the Lima Stock Exchange.
"We are prepared as a country ... We have a lot of fiscal
space," Segura said. "(Gross) public debt to GDP is around 20%.
How many countries can claim that?"
The sovereign (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has already funded its 2015
budget and has pre-financed a portion of its 2016 needs through
a US$1.25bn sale of a new 2027 bond in August.
As a commodity exporter, the country has watched its bonds
undergo price swings as fears deepen over the strength of
economic growth in China.
The 2027s were trading on Monday at around 99.50, or a
spread of 200bp over - wide to their 195bp pricing level.
The country's central bank surprised markets last week with
a 25bp rate hike - its first since 2011 - on the back of
improved economic growth as it looks to contain inflation
brought on by a weaker currency.
Segura said that the country will become a more frequent
issuer in the international capital markets going forward.
PIPELINE
Panama's Canal Authority (ACP) will kick off investor
meetings next week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch as it
looks to market a US dollar 144A/Reg S bond.
ACP, the entity in charge of the operation and expansion of
the Panama Canal, will be in Los Angeles on September 15,
Chicago on September 16, New York on September 17 and Boston on
September 18. Roadshows end on September 21 in London. The
issuer is rated A2/A-/A.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has wrapped
up meetings with fixed-income investors through Bank of America,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has also finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-.
Both could tap the market this week.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)