NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Some investors are spying
opportunities in Brazil even as the country's bond markets sink
lower following S&P's decision last week to demote the sovereign
and Petrobras to junk.
"(One of) our biggest overweights is in Brazil," Michael
Cornelius, EM portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price, told reporters
in New York on Tuesday.
The asset manager remains overweight Petrobras, the
state-owned oil company at the center of a far-reaching
corruption scandal whose bonds have suffered dramatic price
swings this year.
Petrobras's debt took another leg down in recent days after
S&P gave it a second junk rating following Moody's decision in
February to cut it to Ba2.
Indeed, the company is no longer being traded as a
high-grade credit, and for the first time today was being quoted
with dollar prices rather than on a spread basis.
Its 2024s widened all the way to 800bp over Treasuries on
Monday, but were essentially flat in price terms today at around
78.25-79.00. "Petrobras is singularly focused on deleveraging
and we like that," said Cornelius.
He has also switched to a neutral position on Brazil
sovereign debt. "We were underweight but it has gotten too cheap
with the downgrade," he said.
The forced selling of Petrobras bonds among passive
high-grade accounts as the issuer drops out of investment-grade
indices is expected to become more widespread as other Brazilian
corporates downgraded.
EM investors are expected to eventually take up the slack,
but the recycling is likely to take some time.
One trader said some investors were switching exposure from
Brazil to high-quality names in countries like Mexico. "We are
waiting to see how the index guys react," he said.
Meanwhile, announcements of more austerity measures in
Brazil, including a reduction in the number of ministries, have
done little to turn sentiment.
"The market wants to see action (and is) no longer satisfied
with promises anymore," said Klaus Spielkamp, head of
fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
Instead focus remains squarely on Brazilian names with
dollar debt and local revenues. Arcos Dorados, the regional
operator and franchisee of McDonald's, is the latest such credit
to be in the firing line, with its 2023s dropping about a point
today to 88.00-89.00.
"Brazil represents about 50% of their income, which is
expected to be much less because of the weakening of the Real
and the recession in Brazil," Spielkamp said.
PIPELINE
The Province of Neuquen, the third largest oil-producing and
the largest gas-producing province in Argentina, has mandated
Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan to arrange a series of fixed
income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday, 16th of
September.
A USD-denominated 144A/RegS senior secured capital market
transaction (secured by gas royalties) may follow, subject to
market conditions.
Panama's Canal Authority (ACP) will kick off investor
meetings next week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch as it
looks to market a US dollar 144A/Reg S bond.
ACP, the entity in charge of the operation and expansion of
the Panama Canal, is in Los Angeles today, Chicago on September
16, New York on September 17 and Boston on September 18.
Roadshows end on September 21 in London. The issuer is rated
A2/A-/A.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has wrapped
up meetings with fixed-income investors through Bank of America,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has also finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-. Both REITs could tap the market this week.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)