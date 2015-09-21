NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - Colombia took advantage of a small
bounce in oil prices and a positive tone across Latin American
credits away from Brazil on Monday to raise US$1.5bn through a
new long 10-year deal.
The South American country, however, had to offer a generous
premium to lure investors into the trade amid worries about the
long-term outlook for crude prices.
It launched the transaction at a final spread of 245bp over
Treasuries, a concession of around 30bp over its existing curve.
"It seems like a fairly healthy concession," said a banker
not involved in the trade, who had Colombia's existing 4% 2024s
quoted at a G-spread of 215bp at the close on Friday.
"People feel there is a fair amount of risk around oil."
Demand for the deal reached US$3.5bn, according to one
investor who participated, allowing the sovereign to launch at
the tight end of guidance of 250bp (plus or minus 5bp) and
inside initial price thoughts of 262.5bp area.
Secondary trading across the region was dominated once again
by Brazil, whose assets severely underperformed as investors
sought refuge into safer names in Mexico and in the Andean
region.
Bonds of state-run oil company Petrobras were about
30bp-40bp wider at the short end of the curve, while long-dated
notes were ending the session some 10bp-15bp, according to a New
York-based trader.
"There is still some residual selling out there,
particularly in Petrobras," said the trader.
Brazilian telecom company Oi saw its bonds drop by as much
as 15 points, after a local paper said the company had hired
Rothschild as an advisor to restructure its debt - which Oi
denied.
Oi said in a statement that it had hired NM Rothschild &
Sons (Brasil) to optimize resources from the sale of PT Portugal
SGPS with the aim of improving its debt profile, but denied the
report that it was considering a debt restructuring.
Its notes, however, failed to recover from their intraday
lows.
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale.
The meetings will take place in New York and Santiago on
Wednesday, Boston and Los Angeles on Thursday, and London and
Los Angeles on Friday. A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow,
subject to market conditions.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
started fixed-income investor meetings next week through
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP
Morgan.
The issuer was in London today, and will head to Boston on
September 22, in New York and Los Angeles on September 23 and in
New York again on September 24. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Aeris Holding Costa Rica, the operator of the Central
American country's main airport, is preparing an approximately
US$127m bond sale, according to Moody's.
The agency, which assigned a provisional Ba2 rating to the
deal, said proceeds would refinance loans extended by
shareholders, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and
the IDB.
The Province of Neuquen, the third-largest oil-producing and
the largest gas-producing province in Argentina, ended roadshows
on Monday through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
A USD-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured capital market
transaction (secured by gas royalties) may follow.
Panama's Canal Authority (ACP) wrapped up roadshows on
Monday through Bank of America Merrill Lynch as it looks to
market a US dollar 144A/Reg S bond.
ACP, the entity in charge of the operation and expansion of
the Panama Canal, is rated A2/A-/A.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with fixed-income investors through Bank of America,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has also finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-. Both REITs could tap the market this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)