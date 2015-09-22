NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Latin America suffered another
ugly day on Tuesday, as commodity producers and Brazilian
credits led the region lower amid renewed concerns about Chinese
growth.
Beleaguered Brazilian oil firm Petrobras and state-owned
banks proved to be the clear underperformers as the Real hit
record lows and investors ditched the region's largest economy.
Petrobras's benchmark 2024s were closing at around
71.50-72.50, marking a six-point drop since Friday. It was a
similar story at the long end of its curve, where the 2044s,
down about six points since last week, were at 66.50-67.50.
By day's end, however, traders reported some buying interest
in quasi-sovereign credit, especially among longer-dated bonds,
which could put a floor under the freefall in prices.
Financials were also buffeted by the uncertainties
surrounding the government's ability to pass the fiscal measures
needed to right Brazil's floundering economy.
Banco do Brasil's 9% perps have tumbled eight points since
Friday to trade today at 60.25.
Meanwhile Moody's downgraded Brazilian mall operator General
Shopping to B2 from B1 on Tuesday. The agency cited the
company's "strained liquidity position" following its decision
to defer payments on its 12% perp and tender for its 10% perps.
"There is uncertainty regarding the company's future
financial flexibility and earnings power to address the accrual
of deferred interest," Moody's said.
General Shopping's 12% perps were quoted as low as 22.00 on
Tuesday, while the 10% securities were trading around 49.00.
Elsewhere, Argentine bonds were also suffering a sell-off -
but for different reasons.
Sovereign dollar bonds dropped 1-2 points on Tuesday
following news that regulators would force local mutual funds to
value their dollar assets at the official exchange rate instead
of a weaker market rate.
"This would be a huge blow," said another trader. "Mutual
funds were selling before their net asset value would take a
hit."
Dollar denominated Bonar 2024s were being offered at 97.00,
marking a two-point drop on the day.
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale.
The meetings will take place in New York and Santiago on
Wednesday, Boston and Los Angeles on Thursday, and London and
Los Angeles on Friday. A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
started fixed-income investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan.
The issuer was in Boston today and will head to New York and
Los Angeles on Wednesday before returning to New York again on
Thursday. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Aeris Holding Costa Rica, the operator of the Central
American country's main airport, is preparing an approximately
US$127m bond sale, according to Moody's.
The agency, which assigned a provisional Ba2 rating to the
deal, said proceeds would refinance loans extended by
shareholders, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and
the IDB.
The Province of Neuquen, the third-largest oil-producing and
largest gas-producing province in Argentina, ended roadshows on
Monday through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
A USD-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured capital market
transaction secured by gas royalties may follow.
Panama's Canal Authority (ACP) wrapped up roadshows on
Monday through Bank of America Merrill Lynch as it looks to
market a US dollar 144A/Reg S bond.
ACP, the entity in charge of the operation and expansion of
the Panama Canal, is rated A2/A-/A.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with fixed-income investors through Bank of America,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has also finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-. Both REITs could tap the market this week.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)