NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Brazilian credits were
underperforming after a decent rally earlier this month on news
that the speaker of the country's lower house, Eduardo Cunha,
would soon start considering requests to impeach President Dilma
Rousseff.
The 2024s issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras were
trading a point weaker at 78.50-79.50, while the sovereign's
2025s were down a point at 90.00.
"We have had a nice rally and people are taking profits,"
said a trader. "All eyes are on Brazil and if they bring this
impeachment (of the president) to the table."
Elsewhere disquiet over China's economy continues to weigh
on bonds issued by commodity exporters.
Lower than expected decline in Chinese exports in September
combined with a sharp decline in imports did little to clarify
the picture over the health of the Asian nation's economy.
The new 2025s issued by Chilean copper giant Codelco were
trading some 7bp wider this morning 267bp-257bp but still
tighter than recent wides of 330bp-315bp, according to a second
trader.
Meanwhile, the 2022s issued by Brazilian iron ore miner Vale
were some 10bp wider at 415bp-405bp.
Analysts are seeing little upside for many emerging markets
countries as they adjust to tighter funding conditions and less
buoyant economic growth.
"It's difficult to expect a shift towards a full recovery on
emerging markets under the constraints of still low growth, low
commodity prices and deleveraging from emerging to developed
markets," wrote Siobhan Morden, head of LatAm debt strategy at
Jefferies.
Still bankers are not discounting the possibility of bond
sales this week.
"The market did feel better over the last week and a half,
so it wouldn't surprise me to see borrowers looking at the
market," said a syndicate banker.
The 2025s issued by state-owned trade bank Bancomext - the
only LatAm borrower to tap the market this month - were being
quoted at a spread of 234bp, about 3bp tighter to where it
priced on October 6.
The price on the bond reached as high as 100.65, but was
trading today at around 99.95 versus a reoffer price of 99.719.
PIPELINE
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)