NEW YORK, Oct 16 (IFR) - LatAm credits were catching a bid
on Friday after JP Morgan upgraded EM corporate credits to
neutral from underweight and EM debt funds saw their first
inflows in 11 weeks.
"We have seen a bunch of buyers of Chilean and Colombian
credits," said a New York based trader. "Everything non-Brazil
has been better bid."
The long-end of Chilean copper giant Codelco's curve was
better bid as shorts were squeezed, with the 2044s trading about
5bp tighter at 285bp-275bp.
That combined with a broader equity rally on Friday amid
heightened expectations of a delay in US monetary tightening has
helped improved the tone in EM.
"The flood of negative headlines looks to have been
reflected in the sell-off over the past months, while
expectation of more accommodative central bank policy is helping
sentiment," wrote JP Morgan analysts on Thursday.
The US bank turned neutral on EM corporates on Thursday
after having kept the asset class on underweight for the last
five months. As justification for the move, it cited supportive
technicals, loose monetary policy and improving sentiment.
Even prices in Brazil's bond market, which have been
whipsawed in recent days, was finding some support.
The country's five-year CDS was being quoted at 430bp on
Friday morning, or 17bp tighter on the day, while the
sovereign's 2025s were inching higher at 89.50-90.00. Petrobras
2024s were about a point higher at 89.50-90.00.
Elsewhere, Argentina bonds were tracking the rest of the
market higher following news that leading presidential candidate
Daniel Scioli had chosen Silvina Batakis as his economy minister
if he wins the election at the end of this month. Bonar 2024s
were about 7bp tighter to yield 9.45%.
Batakis is largely viewed favorably by the market, though
some would have preferred Scioli's economic advisor Miguel Bein.
She had a good track record when she was treasury
undersecretary for the Province of Buenos Aires, which posted
fiscal surpluses in 2013 and 2014, according to Credit Suisse
analyst Casey Reckman.
"She is known to market participants and has been outspoken
about the need to resolve the dispute with holdout creditors,"
she said.
PIPELINE
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP
Morgan to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe from
October 20 to update on the country's financing program and
discuss developments in the economy. A potential transaction may
follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
has completed roadshow with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup. A financing deal may follow, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)