NEW YORK, March 17 (IFR) - Brazil credits were suffering
another bout of selling Tuesday morning, with the rest of the
region's bond markets following them lower as crude prices
slump.
"It is very bad," said a New York-based trader focused on
Brazil. "We are about 25bp-50bp wider. We are seeing some
capitulation, and no one is bidding paper."
The increasingly negative mood in Brazil has now spread to
other credits not connected to the corruption scandal at
state-owned oil entity Petrobras.
Brazilian beef name Marfrig, steel maker Gerdau and BR
Foods, for example, have all watched their bond prices sink in
recent days.
"People feel that things are not getting better, and it is
hard to see any signs that (the government) will get a handle on
this anytime soon," said a senior DCM banker.
BR Foods 2024s were being quoted at 95.00 this morning,
marking a good two point drop since the beginning of last week.
It is a similar story for 2024s issued by steelmaker Gerdau,
which were being spotted at 96.25 today versus the 99.50-100
seen last week. Marfrig's 2020s, meanwhile, were being bid at
93.25 after trading Friday at 96.75.
Spreads on Petrobras bonds also continue to gap out, further
inverting its curve. Its 2016s, 2024s and 2044s were being
quoted this morning at 725bp-700bp, 610bp-595p and 600bp-585bp.
"We need some good news in Brazil urgently," said Klaus
Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick in Miami.
"With oil trading at these levels, it is putting more
pressure on S&P and Fitch to act on Petrobras's ratings. People
are worried about Petrobras's (delayed) numbers but also about
its business."
Concerns about Brazil and the decline in crude prices have
taken their toll on secondary levels elsewhere, dampening
borrowers' enthusiasm for bond sales.
"People are reluctant to come at wider spreads, which they
blame on Brazil," said a syndicate official.
This comes as Ecuador wraps up roadshows this week ahead of
a possible bond sale. The sovereign is considering a
shorter-dated seven-year to keep costs lower, say investors
meeting with government officials, but pricing may prove tricky
given recent movements in the secondary market.
Ecuador's 2024s were trading lower Tuesday at around 89.00
or a yield of 9.78%, as Brent and WTI continued to hover near
recent lows. On Thursday, the bonds were being bid at 92.25,
according to Reuters data.
Meanwhile, Colombia-focused E&P name Pacific Rubiales's
2025s appeared to find a bottom this morning at around 55.00
after collapsing several points yesterday on news it would not
extend joint venture contracts with Ecopetrol to develop the
Rubiales field in Colombia.
"Oil is trading lower but that seems to be the level where
people are wiling to defend the bond," said Spielkamp.
PIPELINE
Colombia Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ColTel), Colombia's second
largest telecommunications company, has hired BBVA and HSBC as
structuring advisors and joint bookrunners and Citigroup and
Credit Suisse as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of
investor meetings in the US, Europe and Asia.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S hybrid bond transaction
may follow. The issuer is rated BB/BB, while the hybrid bond is
expected to be rated B+/B. ColTel is 70% owned by Spain's
Telefonica S.A. and 30% owned by the Republic of Colombia.
Meetings kick off today in Bogota and continue until March 24.
The Republic of Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has hired BBVA, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors. The sovereign is in Los Angeles and London on Tuesday
and will wrap up in Boston on Wednesday.
Ecuador is expected to come to market a new US
dollar-denominated bond sale as soon as this week through lead
Citigroup.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ by both S&P and Fitch, also wrapped up investor
meetings this week through leads Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)