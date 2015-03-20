NEW YORK, March 20 (IFR) - Latin American sovereign and
corporate bonds ended higher in price and tighter in spread
terms on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and higher crude
prices.
Sovereign bonds were generally outperforming US Treasuries,
particularly at the long end of the curve, while several
corporate names were also ending tighter.
"I think it's all driven by oil, Treasuries and the fact
that people weren't long on any of this," said a corporate bond
trader in New York.
With the yield on 10-year US Treasuries tighter by almost
5bp at 1.93% and WTI crude prices up 4.9% on the day, several
oil-related names were rallying.
The curve of state-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras, for
example, tightened by some 20bp at the belly and 12bp at the
long end, with 2024s and 2044s quoted respectively at spreads of
568bp-563bp and 568bp-560bp.
The improved backdrop was also bolstering bonds of other
state-controlled oil companies.
In Mexico, Pemex's 2041s and 2025s advanced by 2.25 and 1
points respectively to end the session at 110.5-111.0 and
100.0-100.5, while the curve of Colombia's Ecopetrol was also
about 1 point higher.
Among sovereigns, Peru's newly tapped 2050s outperformed the
rest of the low-beta complex after ending at 118.25-119.00, up 3
points from their reopening price of 115.378.
That compares with gains of around 2 points for long-dated
Mexican sovereign bonds and a 1 point gain for Brazil's
long-dated paper.
"Peru has done well, and I didn't see any material flipping
at all," said a sovereign bond trader in New York, explaining
the practice of selling newly printed paper to lock in a quick
gain. "I think people used this as an opportunity to increase
exposure if they were underweight."
While sovereign supply has dominated primary market activity
in Latin America so far this year, upcoming deals for ColTel and
Red Dorsal are expected to provide an interesting test of
investor appetite for corporate paper.
Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel) will wrap up investor
meetings on March 24, ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated
hybrid bond issue.
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is also expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as next week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)