NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Latin American credits continued
to grind tighter Monday, with a dovish statement from the Fed
last week still encouraging market participants to put money to
work.
In spite of the weakness in oil and European equities, CDS
on LatAm sovereigns were quoted between 3bp and 6bp tighter in
early trading, while cash bonds were also better bid.
"The buying continues," said a corporate bond trader in New
York. "On a relative basis we are still cheap to US high-grade
and to Europe."
Argentine bonds were expected to remain well supported after
a US judge allowed Citigroup - the custodian on some US
dollar-denominated Argentine-law bonds - to process coupon
payments on the notes when they come due on March 31 and June
30.
Argentina's New York-law Discount bonds opened on Monday at
a cash price of 103.50-104.0, while Par notes were quoted at
59.25-59.75, according to a New York broker.
In primary markets, the firmer tone has encouraged Colombia
to follow in the footsteps of other sovereigns and raise funds
at the long end of its curve.
Colombia has set initial price thoughts of 265bp area over
US Treasuries for a maximum US$1bn tap of its 2045s, which would
bring the total size to up to US$2.5bn.
Based on the closing price of 101.0-101.5 Friday, equivalent
to a G-spread of around 244bp-241bp, the tap is seen offering an
initial concession of 21bp-24bp, according to the trader.
The new issue will be closely watched by market participants
in light of another Colombian deal expected to price this week:
a rare hybrid bond from Colombia Telecomunicaciones.
The company, 70% owned by Spain's Telefonica SA and 30% by
the Republic of Colombia, has set initial price thoughts of mid
to high 8% for its upcoming perpetual non-call five bond sale.
The issue is expected to price as soon as Wednesday.
PIPELINE
Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel), Colombia's
second-largest telecommunications company, has hired BBVA and
HSBC as structuring advisors as well as joint bookrunners along
with Citigroup and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of investor
meetings in the US, Europe and Asia.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S hybrid bond transaction
may follow. The issuer is rated BB/BB, while the hybrid bond is
expected to be rated B+/B. ColTel is 70% owned by Spain's
Telefonica S.A. and 30% owned by the Republic of Colombia.
Meetings kicked off last week and will continue until Tuesday.
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)