NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - Latin American credits were
ending the day mixed but largely well bid, as the region's debt
prices drifted higher alongside oil and US Treasury markets.
In the corporate space, Brazilian miner Vale was among the
underperformers, with the company's bonds widening by as much as
10bp after S&P said it might downgrade the credit and other
global miners over the next two to three weeks.
Bonds issued by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras
were ending the session unchanged as investors took a breather
after last week's strong rally and looked to lock in profits.
This comes amid a local report that Petrobras is planning to
sell a stake in petrochemicals firm Braskem for about BRL2.8bn
as part of a broader asset sale strategy. The news did little to
move Braskem's bonds, which were closing unchanged, albeit after
a day of good two-way flows.
Power utility Eletrobras, meanwhile, saw its curve inch
higher by as much as a point, catching up with earlier gains
made by Petrobras after the spread differential between the two
state-controlled companies had reached recent wides.
Eletrobras's 2019s, for example, were ending the session at
100, up from around 93 less than two weeks ago.
Some notes in the high-yield space were also better bid,
with construction company Odebrecht's bonds closing about a
point higher, with 2025s and 2042s quoted at 87-88 and 88.0-88.5
respectively.
Prices on the 2022 drillship bond issued by Schahin,
meanwhile, appeared to have stabilized after posting heavy
losses at the beginning of last week, and were ending the
session at around 46 mid-market.
Elsewhere in the region, bonds issued by Mexican telco
America Movil and Chilean miner Codelco also saw good two-way
trading and were both ending about 2bp tighter in spread terms.
PIPELINE
ACI Airport Sudamerica, the controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated BAML
and Nomura to arrange investor meetings.
The meetings started today in New York and Santiago, and
will continue in Boston and New York on April 14 and London and
Los Angeles on April 15. A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S
transaction backed by future dividends received in connection to
a long-term airport concession contract may follow.
ACI Airport Sudamerica is controlled by Corporacion America
Airports, which has 52 airports under management.
BBVA Colombia has hired BBVA Securities and Morgan Stanley
to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 subordinated bond offering.
The meetings continued in London today, and will head to
Boston on April 14 and New York on April 15.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked investor meetings through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC.
This week the company continue in New York on Tuesday before
heading to Boston on April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles
on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
