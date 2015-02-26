NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
extending gains Thursday morning as investors grew more
comfortable about the timing of US interest rate hikes and any
immediate risks from Greece.
"We are opening tighter and have a bid for duration and risk
now that (Fed Chairwoman Janet) Yellen is done and that
everything is behind us regarding Greece," said a New York-based
trader.
The improved tone has brought several issuers out of the
woodwork, with euro issuance the flavor of the day among Latin
American issuers.
The Mexican sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has launched a
EUR1.25bn March 2024 at 110bp over mid-swaps and a EUR1.25bn
March 2045 bond at 190bp over mid-swaps.
Further down the credit spectrum, Mexican cement company
Cemex (B+/BB-) is trying its hand at a new euro-denominated
2023, with price talk set at 4.875% area, as well as a USD 2025
being talked in the 6.625%-6.75% range.
Books on the trade had breached the USD10bn mark by early
morning as investors piled into a name that has become a
high-yield benchmark among both EM and crossover accounts.
"The credit suffered when the US housing market suffered,
but now that is coming back," said a banker. "It is a credit
that everyone knows, and they want to have it in their
portfolios."
Euro borrowing may still look expensive versus dollars, but
for borrowers that can keep the original currency such trades
make sense, the banker said. This applies to both Mexico and
Cemex, which has operations in Europe.
"It can be expensive back to dollars, but it looks good as
you have a visibly lower coupon," he said.
Meanwhile, risk-on buying is lifting or at least supporting
prices on most issues, as supply-starved investors look to put
money to work after a lackluster start to the primary markets
this year.
Petrochemical outfit Mexichem is holding its own despite
disappointing results, said the New York trader, with its 2042s
being bid at 110.625.
"It is higher and tighter even though earnings weren't that
good," the trader said. "Mexichem's curve is too steep relative
to other credits in Mexico."
With concerns about Greece and interest rates put into the
background, the current rally in LatAm will be dependent on
further supply, data from the US and earnings releases.
This comes as Brazilian oil entity Petrobras recovers from
yesterday's sell off in the wake of the Moody's downgrade to
junk, with the curve tightening around 5-7bp.
The 2016s, 2024s and 2044s were trading at 555bp-540bp,
568bp-558bp and 568bp-558bp earlier today.
"Management is saying all the right things, so let's see if
they come through," said a second trader in New York. "The
market is giving them the benefit of the doubt."
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley. Meetings will wrap up on February 27.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)