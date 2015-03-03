NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Latin American sovereigns were on
a weaker footing Tuesday morning but Petrobras bonds rallied on
news the highly leveraged Brazilian oil entity plans to shed
US$13.7bn of assets.
The company's bonds were 30-40bp tighter, with the 2024s and
the 2044s being quoted at 519bp-503bp and 526bp-516bp.
Investors have largely responded well to new CEO Aldemir
Bendine and his management team, who have been working to
restore confidence in a credit that just last week saw Moody's
downgrade it to junk at Ba2.
Petrobras announced yesterday that the board had agreed to a
two-year divestment planning involving a US$13.7 asset sale.
"This plan is part of Petrobras's financial planning aimed
at reducing leverage, preserving cash and focusing on priority
investments, mainly oil and gas production in Brazil in areas of
high productivity and return," it said in a statement.
Implicit government support for what is seen as a strategic
asset has brought some comfort to investors who see
opportunities along a curve offering yields of low to high 7%.
"The asset sales - and now the government appears to be
making a big effort to rescue Petrobras and the construction
companies - so people are selling the sovereign to buy the
corporates," said a New York-based trader.
This comes as prices on Brazilian sovereign paper slip in
the secondary alongside US Treasuries, which are under pressure
today due to heavy supply in the US high-grade market.
Brazil 2025s were spotted earlier at 97.15-97.65.
Many Brazilian corporates have bounced off last month's lows
ahead of a string of corporate earnings this week.
"People are starting to focus on relative value and you have
seen some of the names that have been beaten up coming back,"
said a senior banker.
This is particularly true of credits or industries with
little or no connection to the ongoing investigation into
kick-backs at Petrobras.
Beef company Marfrig has seen its bonds climb in the wake of
its results this week.
Marfrig's 2019s were trading at around 90.50-91.00 today, up
from the recent low of 83.50 in early February.
It was a similar story for the 2020s, which were quoted at
96.50-97.00, marking a good six-point climb since mid-February
but still south of the 108.00 level seen in September last year.
"Their numbers are symptomatic of a lot of (Brazilian
companies)," the banker said. "The FX depreciation hit their
leverage right away, and will only benefit exports over time."
Elsewhere, Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol was
starting the day about a one point weaker after the state-owed
oil company reported a 42.7% drop in net profits due to lower
crude prices. The 2023s were quoted this morning at 107.50.
In the sovereign space, Argentina assets were taking a
breather from recent price rises ahead of a hearing in a US
court today to discuss whether or not payments should be allowed
on some Argentina law US dollar bonds.
"It is a good opportunity to take some profits," said a
Miami-based trader.
Boden 2015s were being quoted at 101.75-102.25, while Bonar
2024s were being spotted at 105.00-105.00.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is soon expected to reopen its
Global peso-denominated bond due 2024 for up to MXN7.5bn
(US$502.5m) after filing with Mexican regulators today,
according to a Moody's note.
Proceeds form the sale will be used primarily for debt
refinancing as well as for general corporate purposes.
Th company wrapped up meetings with investors in Europe and
the US last week via BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)