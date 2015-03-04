NEW YORK, March 4 (IFR) - Latin America markets were giving
back some gains Wednesday as Brazilian names led by
state-controlled oil company Petrobras widened alongside broader
markets.
After asset sale plans spurred a significant rally
yesterday, Petrobras bonds were some 2bp-5bp weaker today amid
headlines that Congress was pushing back against President Dilma
Rousseff's austerity measures.
The news has soured the mood around credits in Brazil as
investors once again turn their attention to the country's
flagging economic growth, widening CDS spreads and pushing the
Real to 2.97 per US dollar.
The country's state-owned banks are also seeing their bonds
under pressure amid expectations they will bear the brunt of any
support for Petrobras.
Petrobras' 3.875% 2016s, 6.25% 2024s and 7.25% 2044s were
respectively being quoted at 515bp-470bp, 502bp-495bp and
512bp-502bp.
Petrobras extended its contract with auditor with
PricewaterhouseCoopers but investors still fear that unexpected
surprises from the widening corruption scandal threaten to upend
any gains from the company's asset sale plans.
Reuters reported Tuesday that the country's top prosecutor
is seeking to widen the probe into kickbacks among some
high-profile politicians, raising expectations that more
volatile price action is likely in coming weeks.
"While recent news have been positive, the unexpected
consequences of ongoing investigations give us pause and make us
believe that wider spreads are on the horizon," Jorge
Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital, wrote to clients this
morning.
Meanwhile, markets are awaiting any announcements from the
European Central Bank tomorrow over the extent of its asset
buying plans. That, plus the release of US payroll numbers on
Friday, may just keep borrowers out of the market until next
week unless banks decide to announce a drive-by today, say
market observers.
"People are looking for operational specifics in regards to
the ECB asset purchases and people don't want to sell
aggressively into that because they expect markets to move
another leg higher and tighter," said another trader.
Elsewhere, recently minted bonds have given back some gains
but remain above reoffer prices. Mexican cement company Cemex's
new dollar-denominated 2025s were off recent highs of
101.25-101.75 at 100.75-101.25 versus a 99.98 reoffer. Its
euro-denominated 8NC4 was also well bid at 100.875-100.125 after
pricing at par last week.
Mexico's new 30-year euro-denominated bond was quoted this
morning at 100.10-100.60 versus a reoffer of 98.199.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is soon expected to reopen its
Global peso-denominated bond due 2024 for up to MXN7.5bn
(US$502.5m) after filing with Mexican regulators on Tuesday.
Proceeds from the sale will be used primarily for debt
refinancing as well as for general corporate purposes. The
company wrapped up meetings with investors in Europe and the US
last week via BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)