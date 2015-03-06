NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) - Latin American high-grade
sovereign credits were under pressure Friday morning as US
Treasuries sold off in the wake of the strong US employment
report.
With payroll data showing a larger-than-expected hiring
number of 295,000, rate fears have once again moved to the fore
as markets price in the possibility that the Fed might tighten
monetary policy sooner rather than later.
Those concerns pushed sovereign debt lower Friday, with
Brazil 2025s falling close to a point on the day to 95.70.
Mexico 2025s were also about one point weaker at 100.20.
It was a similar story for Costa Rica's new 7.158% 2045,
which has fallen to 99.50 on the rate move after hitting a high
of 101.00 following yesterday's par pricing.
The dollar meanwhile rose to an 11-year high this morning
against other currencies in response to the payroll data,
impacting Latin American FX as well.
The Mexican peso was trading at 15.4 against the dollar this
morning, marking a 3.24% decline over the last three days. The
Brazilian Real has suffered a 7% decline since late February to
trade today at 3.04.
Higher yields and weaker currencies spell trouble for
corporate Latin America with several companies already telling
investors that FX volatility has bitten into their bottom line.
"I am seeing a lot of company saying they had losses because
of FX," said a trader. "This has to be a big focus for
investors."
With yields on the 10-year US Treasury breaching 2.2% today,
some traders are anticipating further weakness in the high-grade
sovereign and corporate space.
"We are getting close to the point when there will be a rate
move in the US," the trader said.
"It might not be big, but it will be significant," he said.
"And I think you are seeing a repricing of EM because of that."
On the corporate side, while prices were eroding, they were
still resilient enough to push spreads tighter. This comes as EM
bond funds enjoyed another week of inflows, albeit in hard
currency rather than local currency funds.
According to Standard Bank, EM hard currency funds saw
assets under management jump another 0.9%, while EM local bonds
saw AUM fall 0.2%.
"Higher US rates will also drive many EM rates higher," the
bank said. "This leaves EM credit as the only asset class in EM
that will continue to attract inflows supported by its hard
currency denomination."
Shrinking spreads in the US high-yield market are also
making EM credit look attractive, bringing further technical
support to the asset class.
PIPELINE
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings in Europe starting in London on Wednesday.
The borrower will move on to Amsterdam on Thursday and Paris
on Friday, and the following week it will meet investors in
Frankfurt on March 16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Panama has filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in
debt, raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to
the international bond market.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)