NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) -
Latin American debt markets were largely starting wider Monday
led by Brazil as bond prices fail to catch up with an uptick in
US Treasury prices following the start of the ECB's asset
purchase program today.
Brazilian asset prices were feeling the brunt of the
pressure as investors continued fret over President Dilma
Rousseff's ability to implement austerity measures at a time
when the investigation into corruption allegations at oil
company Petrobras has increasingly left her party at odds with
allies in Congress.
The country's currency, the Real, continued to act as a
leading indicator for sentiment toward Brazil, dropping further
today to hit 3.1098. Credit followed, with the sovereign's
five-year CDS gapping about 10bp this morning to hit 265bp-268bp
and Petrobras 2024s widening in a similar manner to trade at
around 490bp.
This follows downward price action last week when JP Morgan
moved Brazil to underweight from market weight on its emerging
markets global diversified index (EMBIGD), while also
downgrading Petrobras debt to neutral.
Against that backdrop, US Treasuries were coming off recent
lows after strong employment data Friday sent yields higher on
fears that the Federal Reserve would take a more aggressive
stance on rates. With LatAm bond prices largely staying put,
spreads against Treasuries have been widening, traders say.
Yields on the 10-year benchmark had slipped back to around
2.20% Monday following a nearly 14bp spike on Friday to 2.245% -
its highest level this year.
The start of the European Central Bank's asset buying
program today is providing some support to a US Treasury market
that is looking increasingly attractive against falling bond
yields across the Atlantic. But LatAm borrowers and their
bankers are likely to wait for some more stability before moving
forward with bond sales.
Last week's US rate moves certainly hit Costa Rica's
recently minted 30-year which was trading this morning at
99.75-100.50 after peaking at 101.00 last week. The deal priced
at par to yield 7.158%.
Bankers are anticipating more deals this month now that
financials are fresh and some may also move on the renewed
expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon tighten US
monetary policy. "If rates go up, we will see more people
prefund for 2016," said a DCM banker.
PIPELINE
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings in Europe starting in London on Wednesday.
The borrower will move on to Amsterdam on Thursday and Paris
on Friday, and the following week it will meet investors in
Frankfurt on March 16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Panama has filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in
debt, raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to
the international bond market.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)